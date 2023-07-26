ST. LAWRENCE
Annette H. Krebs
Sept. 11, 1928 - July 25, 2023
Annette H. Krebs (nee Lofy) of St. Lawrence was born into eternal life on July 25, 2023, at 94 years old. She was born on September 11, 1928, in Richfield, to John and Isabelle (Schulteis) Lofy.
Annette lived on her parents’ farm in Richfield. She was the oldest of four children, staying on the family farm to help her parents until the age of 22 when she married Lloyd Krebs on September 2, 1950, at St. Mary’s Church in Richfield. They moved to St. Lawrence on an 80-acre dairy farm and raised their eight children. Life on the farm wasn’t always easy, it was hard work for sure, but was filled with many fond memories, experiences, and stories that are shared to this day, keeping her legacy alive.
Her hobbies included dancing, gardening, especially tending to her beautiful flower beds, lawn grooming, bowling, fishing, canning, singing in the church choir, driving her Model A in parades and spending time with her family and friends. Her most cherished roles were daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, and aunt. She loved to be called GG, which just melted her heart and placed a big smile on her face. She adored them all. It gave her great joy and pleasure watching them all grow over the years. Her favorite holiday was Christmas, having her entire family all in one place for a meal, music and card playing.
Annette was a member of the St. Lawrence Christian Mothers from 1955-2023, and also a longtime member of the following organizations: Catholic Financial Life as a trustee for 10 years, St. Lawrence Eager Beavers 4-H Leader, Kettle Moraine Car Club, the “We Love to Dance Club,” the Richfield Historical Society and was a Red Cross health nurse at Slinger Elementary School. She worked at Hartford Memorial Hospital for 20 years, retiring at age 65. After retirement she worked part time at Alma’s Cafe and Perc Place. She baked and decorated wedding cakes for many years and many weekends helped haul the family polka band to engagements. She enjoyed all the friendships that developed over the years from these life experiences and involvement in these activities. She was thankful and appreciative of each and every one of those friendships. She was also named Senior Citizen Volunteer of the Year sharing her time and many hidden talents.
She is survived by her three sons, John (Sue Rodenkirch) of Hartford, Rick (Bev Kuechler) of Hartford, Randy (Peggy Redlin) of Hartford; three daughters Cheryl Krebs of Manson, WA, Karen (Wayne) Wirkus, West Bend, Linda (Terry “Butch”) Breuer, Slinger; daughter-in-law Susie (Langenecker), Iron Ridge; 17 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild; sisters-in-law Gertie Krebs and Margaret Krebs. Annette is further survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Isabelle Lofy; beloved husband, Lloyd Krebs; sons Gary Krebs, Ronald Krebs; grandson Kevin Krebs; sisters Rita Mago and Margie Seyfert; brother John, Jr.; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Harold Seyfert, Nick Mago, Harold Krebs, Beatrice (Norbert) Zangl, Eugene (Helen) Krebs, Daniel (Mildred) Krebs, Loretta (Jerry) Noegel, Bernice Krebs, Joseph (Geri) Krebs and Norbert Krebs.
A Mass of Christian burial for Annette will be held Saturday, July 29, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 4886 State Road 175, St. Lawrence (Hartford), WI 53027, with the Rev. Richard Stoffel officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Saturday, July 29, from 10 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Committal will be immediately following Mass at St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery.
The Shimon Funeral Home is assisting the family.
The family would like to thank Lori Witteman, Cindy from Home Instead, Marie, Marcie, Jill, and Chaplain Matt from Aurora Home Hospice for the care given to their mother during this time. Also Fr. Rick Stoffel for the many home visits.
Well done, good and faithful servant.