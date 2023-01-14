WEST BEND
Anthony J. (Tony) Curreri
September 2, 1943 - January 10, 2023
Anthony J. (Tony) Curreri of West Bend passed away at the age of 79 on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton. His wife, Shirley (Egeland), son, Anthony, and brother-in-law James Egeland were at his side.
He was born on September 2, 1943, in Brooklyn, New York, to the late Anthony (Tony) and Rose (Amatucci) Curreri. He attended elementary school at St. Sylvester’s in Brooklyn and Sacred Heart in Cambria Heights, Queens. His high school was Brooklyn Technical, and he attended and graduated from the University of Vermont.
After graduation, he went to work for J.C. Penney in New York, later moving to Wisconsin, where he continued working for them. It was at this point in his life that he met his future wife, Shirl Egeland, and was introduced to the mystical rites of Friday fish fry, bratwurst, and steak tartare.
After he left Penney’s, he started his own business, Eagle Construction, which he ran until his retirement. In his youth he enjoyed many sports, but it was in Wisconsin that he settled on golf, being a longtime member at Hon-e-Kor in Kewaskum, where he enjoyed open and league play for many years, until illness forced him to quit.
Tony is survived by his wife, Shirl, son, Anthony, and brother Gary, as well as numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his youngest brother, Paul. All loved him and will miss him.
