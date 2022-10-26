Anthony “Tony” Edward Nebel
March 20, 1954 – Oct. 23, 2022
Anthony “Tony” Edward Nebel, 68, passed away unexpectantly on October 23, 2022, at Froedtert Wauwatosa Hospital.
Tony was born on March 20, 1954, in Milwaukee, to the late Robert and Patricia (nee Jones) Nebel. Tony loved spending time with his fiancé Geri, grandchildren and his dog, Mojo. Mojo meant the world to him. He enjoyed listening 60s and 70s Rock and Roll. Tony had no filter and marched to the beat of his own drum.
Tony is survived by his son, Zack (Jenny) Nebel; two grandchildren, Dominick and Sawyer; fiancé, Geri White; a brother, Joe (Kim) Nebel; three sisters, Rita (Dave) Herbeck, Beth (Mark) Weber, and Ann (Nebel) Nennig; nieces, nephews, and many friends.
In addition to his parents, Tony is preceded in death by three nephews, Peter Nennig, Robert Janasik and William Herbeck.
Services will be held at a later date for immediate family and friends.
Thank you to the Neuro ICU staff at Froedtert Wauwatosa for their care and compassion.
