HARTFORD
Anthony ‘Tony’ Secola
March 25, 1928 - July 26, 2023
Anthony “Tony” Secola, 95, of Hartford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Milwaukee.
Tony was born March 25, 1928, in Mountain Iron, Minnesota, to Ben and Cora Secola. He was the fifth of nine children, and the youngest son. He enjoyed his childhood experiences and shared them often with family and friends.
After high school graduation in 1946, Tony joined the U.S. Army and served two years as part of the occupation army in Japan. He then received a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Minnesota, and moved to Hartford where he began his career designing outboard motors for several companies including West Bend Outboards, Chrysler Marine, and Bayliner US Marine.
It was in Hartford that he met the love of his life, Leslie (Camille) Chaplin. They were married on September 17, 1955, enjoying nearly 68 years of marriage. Tony and Camille built a home on the west side of Hartford where they raised their daughters, Melisa (Lisa) and Anne. Tony enjoyed golfing, fishing and spending time every year at his family cabin on Myrtle Lake in Orr, MN.
Tony will be missed by his wife, Camille, and his daughters and their spouses, Melisa Secola and Kirt Nieft, and Anne and Roy Schley. He is also survived by his granddaughter, Maya Secola, and sister, Carol, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.
Per Tony’s wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service.