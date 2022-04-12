WAUPACA
Antoinette ‘Toni’ C. Kugler
April 9, 1940 - April 7, 2022
Antoinette “Toni” C. Kugler of Waupaca, age 81, went home with Jesus on Thursday, April 7, 2022. She was born in Medford on April 9, 1940, to the late Nick and Ada (Erben) Boden. Toni loved cardinals and watching all the wildlife from her lake home. She enjoyed playing cards and spending time with family and friends.
Toni is survived by her five children: James (Janet) Shulka, Helen Westphal, Roger Shulka, Linda (Robert) White and Theodore (fiance April) Kugler; 12 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, William C. Kugler.
A special thank-you to Julie Eiden for all she did for mom and the family. “Thank you, Julie, Mom’s Angel.”
