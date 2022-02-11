HARTFORD
Antonietta ‘Toni’ Netzel
June 29, 1925 — Feb. 8, 2022
Antonietta “Toni” Netzel of Hartford entered into Eternal Life on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
She was born on June 29, 1925, to Giovanni and Palma Di Francia in Naples, Italy. She married TSGT Paul Strupp in Rome, Italy, on January 26, 1946. After they married, she came to the U.S. and resided in West Bend until moving to the farm in the Town of Hartford where they raised their family. She became a U.S. citizen in 1962 and never missed voting for an election. She was proud to be an American but never forgot where she came from and the family she left in Naples, Italy.
Antonietta later married Edward Netzel who has been her husband and lifelong partner for 46 years. Antonietta and Ed were snowbirds for over 40 years, having a home near Hartford and in Port Richey, Florida. She loved gardening, crocheting, knitting, sewing but most of all cooking for family and friends. Her authentic Italian cooking was something that she truly enjoyed and took very much pride in doing so.
Antonietta is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Edward,Netzel. She was dear mom of her four children, Vincent (Judith) Strupp, Anthony (Patti Pape) Strupp, Rose Mary Strupp-Lopez, Susan (Harry) DiFrancia. She was proud grandma of Jeffrey, Carol, Randy, Jody, Alan and Amy Strupp, Angela and Andrew Loosen, Michael and Amy Strupp, Anthony Strupp Jr., Sean-Luc Lopez, Vinsen-Max Lopez and Eric Buehrens. She is further survived by 13 great-grandchildren Brandon, Ashley, Abigail, Brianna, Olivia, Tyler, Ella Austin and Trevor Strupp, Paul and Allison Loosen, Emma and Zach Buehrens.
Antonietta has a brother, Vincenzo Caruso, living in Naples, Italy, and other nieces, nephews and cousins still living in Italy.
Antonietta also has two brothers-in-law Eugene (Kathy) Netzel, Leonard (Thora) Netzel; her six stepchildren Barb, Kathy, Maryann, Gloria and Anthony Netzel, along with step-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Paul Strupp; son James Strupp; infant son, Anthony; daughter-in-law Virjean Strupp; parents and parents-in-law; two sisters Maria DiFrancia and Franca Federico; and three stepchildren: EJ, Charles and infant Patricia; and many other friends and family.
Visitation will take place on Monday, February 14, 2022, from 3 p.m. until time of Mass at 5 p.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 4886 Highway 175, Hartford, Wisconsin 53027. Entombment will be Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Washington County Memorial Park, 3358 Paradise Dr., West Bend, Wisconsin 53095.
Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, visit shimonfuneralhome.com.