WEST BEND
Arlene Ann Landess
Dec. 15, 1934 - Nov. 6, 2022
Arlene Ann Landess (Larson), age 87 years, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on November 6, 2022.
Arlene was born on December 15, 1934, in Milwaukee to Harvey and Evelyn Larson (Neitzel). She was united in marriage to Edgar Landess on September 13, 1952, at Holy Ghost Lutheran Church in Milwaukee. Her beloved husband of 57 years, Edgar, passed away on October 2, 2009.
Arlene was the owner and artist of Dream Scenes, a painting and crafts business in Kewaskum. She continued to paint for enjoyment even after retirement. Arlene and Edgar traveled around the United States in their motorhome, and made several trips to their Up North retreat with their many dogs.
Those Arlene leaves behind to cherish her memory include five children, Linda (Mike) Landusky, Bryon (Beth) Landess, Bruce (Debbie) Landess, Lisa (Glenn) Engel, and Lanette (Wayne) Tucek; 13 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and a great-great granddaughter. She is further survived by many Landess family members in Ohio.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Edgar, she was preceded in death by her loving daughter Lori Wimmer.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 12:15 p.m. at Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home (1315 W Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095). The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday at the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Entombment will be at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield following the service.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Cedar Community for their care and compassion.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Arlene’s arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family.