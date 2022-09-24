CAMPBELLSPORT
Arlene F. (Koenen) Gellings
December 29, 1949 — September 21, 2022
Arlene F. (Koenen) Gellings passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at the Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac with her family by her side. She was born December 29, 1949, in Kewaskum, the daughter of Jacob “Jim” and Cora (Wiesner) Koenen. She graduated from Goodrich High School, Fond du Lac, in 1968.
Upon graduating, she worked at Michels Pipeline in Brownsville, before marrying the love of her life, Robert Gellings, on May 16, 1970, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lomira. They moved to Campbellsport and after having her sons Kyle and Aaron, she went to work at Regal Ware, then St. Joseph Convent and Agnesian Healthcare (Campbellsport), where she retired from after 34 years.
Arlene enjoyed spending time with her family at their home outside of Campbellsport. She enjoyed playing games on her tablet and reading. She helped Bob with his garden, harvesting vegetables, but not planting. Bob and Arlene traveled a lot; they traveled to Europe and the UK, did bus trips to many states and Canada. They took their sons and their wives to Hawaii for their 50th wedding anniversary.
Arlene is survived by her husband, Robert; sons Kyle (Mindy) Gellings and Aaron (Dana) Gellings; 4 grandsons Hunter (Meronicca) Gellings, Mason Gellings, Nick Gellings and Andrew Hahn; sisters-in-law Sharon Koenen, Louise Feucht, Jackie (Steve) Schrauth and Sharon (Scott) Wondra; brothers-in-law Wally (Patty) Gellings and Roger Gellings; nephews Greg (Mary) Koenen and Dan Koenen; other nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents. Jim and Cora Koenen; her brother Bill Koenen and her in-laws, Edwin and Viola Gellings.
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 27, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, 406 E. Main St., Campbellsport.
A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be Tuesday, September 27, at 4:00 p.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Church. Rev. Mark Jones will officiate and burial will follow in St. Matthews Cemetery, Campbellsport.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Matthew Church.
The Gellings family extends a special thank-you to all of their neighbors for all of their love and support, and Denise, her nurse from Home Hospice, and also the nurses and staff of Hospice Home of Hope.
Twohig Funeral Home, Campbellsport, is serving the family with online guest book and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.