WEST BEND
Arlene Goebel
April 10, 1927 - Jan. 27, 2022
Arlene Goebel, nicknamed “Sunshine” by her late husband, William, passed away with family by her side on January 27, 2022, while in hospice care at Cedar Community-Sunrise Wing.
Arlene was born on April 10, 1927, in West Bend to Walter and Irene (nee Koch). She attended West Bend schools, graduating from West Bend High School in 1944. Early in her life she was employed by Enger-Kress Leatherworks and B.C. Ziegler Co. She was united in marriage to William “Bill” J. Goebel, II on June 30, 1947 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in West Bend. They resided in West Bend until 1954. While in West Bend, two children were born to them, William J. III and Nancy A. Bill’s employment moved the family to Grafton, where they resided until 1971. While in Grafton, a second son, Richard L. was born to them. In 1971 Bill’s employment moved them back to West Bend, where Arlene and Bill lived until their passing. Arlene and Bill enjoyed getting together with family and friends for card playing and merriment. After Bill’s retirement, they both enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and Canada with the numerous RV trailers they owned over the years. They often spent a month or two traveling south for the winter.
After Bill’s death in 1998, Arlene continued her passion for travel with her cousin, Ethel Benike, to Alaska, Hawaii, and numerous excursions throughout the United States. Arlene sold the family home, purchasing a condominium and living independently until 2018. She then moved to Cedar Community Cottages Memory facility, eventually moving to Cedar Community’s-Sunrise Wing, where she resided until her passing.
Arlene is survived by her children, William J., III Goebel of Madison, Nancy (Michael) Isabell of Milton, Delaware, and Richard (Marie) Goebel of Beechwood. She is further survived by one sister, Janet (nee Abel) Renard of West Bend; 4 grandchildren, Jennifer (Praveen “Bobby”) Sehgal, Angela Goebel of Madison, Amanda (Daniel) Kaufenberg of Plymouth and Aaron (Tiffany) Goebel of Beechwood. She is also survived by 6 great-grandchildren, Aarin, Anoushka, Aneesha Sehgal, and Liam, Elizabeth, Lincoln Kaufenberg as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill); parents, Walter and Irene (Koch) Abell one infant sister, Bernice; brother- and sister-in-law, Stanley and Dorthea (Goebel) Hodge; and brother-in-law, Louis Renard and travel companion and cousin, Ethel Benike.
The family wishes to thank Kim Krier for her caring years of service, the staff at Cedar Community Cottages as well as the staff at Cedar Community-Sunrise Wing. They would especially like to thank Sue Schickert, and Gail Wagner, duty nurses; Casey Ganiere, hospice nurse; Debbie Przedpelski, hospice social worker, and their staff. Also, special thanks to Chaplain Bob and Melissa Bright and Pastor David Nieman for their care, kind words and thoughts.
Services for Arlene will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home (1315 W. Washington St., West Bend) with visitation from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and a funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Interment to follow at Washington County Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements are handled by Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service,
www.myrhum-patten.com. Memorials in Arlene’s memory can be made to Alzheimer’s Association of Wisconsin, or St. John’s Lutheran Church, or the charity of your choice.