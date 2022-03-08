HARTFORD
Arlene Ohland
May 27, 1935 - March 2, 2022
After 18 years, Arlene’s journey to meet back up with her husband, Marvin, in heaven was complete on March 2, 2022, at the age of 86.
Arlene Johanna Lillian Koepsell Ohland, daughter of Gotthold A. and Verona A.M. (nee Gloede) Koepsell, was born on May 27, 1935, in the Town of Herman, Dodge County. She was baptized on June 9, 1935, by Pastor Herman H. Laabs.
She was confirmed on June 5, 1949, by Pastor William A. Lauterbach at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Town of Theresa. Her memory verse was Psalm 27, verse 1. “The LORD is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? The LORD is the strength of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?” Arlene’s favorite chapter in the Bible was 1st Corinthians, Chapter 13.
Marvin and Arlene were married on June 27, 1953 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hochheim, by Pastor B.C. Gumz. Arlene worked at Hankscraft in Reedsburg the first few years after they were married and then joined Marvin in Germany from May through November, 1956, where he was serving in the U.S. Army. Marv saved up all his furlough time while he was over there so when Arlene arrived, they did a lot of traveling to the different countries in Europe where they saw a lot of beautiful scenery and places of interest. When they moved to Hartford in 1959, Arlene was a homemaker and mother. She later worked at Bublitz’s restaurant in Hartford for 5 years. In 1971, she started her job as a food service worker at Hartford High School. She worked there for 29 years until her retirement in June, 2000.
Arlene has been a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hartford since 1959. She served as an officer of Peace Lutheran Mission Society at various times and served as the treasurer of the Dodge County Circuit of Lutheran Women’s Missionary Society. She loved volunteering at her church by serving Easter breakfasts, helping with funerals, baking for special events or shut-ins or helping assemble the church newsletter and weekly bulletins with her very close friend, Evelyn Horst, and sister, Lorraine.
Arlene is survived by her two sons, Duane (Kathy) Ohland of Beaver Dam and Daryl (Lori) Ohland of Neenah; six grandchildren, Kevin Ohland, West Allis, Amanda (Adam) Harvey, Hartford, Kyle (Brooke Siewert) Ohland, Waupun, Lucas Ohland, Andrew Ohland, and Connor Ohland, Neenah; great-grandchildren, AJ and Joshua Ohland, Madelyn, Jordyn and Vyncent Harvey, and Evelyn Kreuziger. Arlene is also survived by her sisters, Lorraine Hahn, Elaine (Claude) Rex, Marion (Ron) Brandt, and Edna (Bob) Schultz; stepsisters-in-law, Carol Dummer and Connie (Mike) Thull; stepbrother-in-law, Gary Dummer, former granddaughter-in law, Lisa Ohland, and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Marvin, on June 24, 2004; her parents, Gotthold and Verona Koepsell; stepfather, Harvey Dummer; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Albert and Bertha Ohland; sister, Marlis Glamann; brothers-in-law Earl Hahn, Leland Gunst, Wilbert Ohland, and James Thompson; sisters-in-law, Lenora Thompson and Jean Kimmel; stepbrother-in-law Duane Dummer and stepsister-in-law, Sharon Dummer.
Arlene enjoyed cooking, baking, volunteering, and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was affectionately known as the Jell-O Jigglers Grandma.
Funeral services for Arlene will be held Monday, March 14, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 1001 Center St., Hartford, WI 53027, with the Rev. Jeremy Husby officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Monday from 9:30 a.m.-11:15 a.m. Committal will follow with formal procession to Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hartford.
The family would like to thank the staffs at The Gardens of Hartford and The Waterford of Hartford and Dr. Florescu for the love and care they provided to Arlene over the years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials could be made to Peace Lutheran Church or School or Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.