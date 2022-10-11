JACKSON
Arthur F. Ziemer
September 3, 1932 – October 4, 2022
Arthur F. Ziemer, of Jackson, went home to his Heavenly Father, joining his beloved wife, Marianna, on October 4, 2022 at the age of 90. Arthur was born in Jackson, WI on September 3, 1932, the son of the late Val and Sarah (nee Stark) Ziemer.
Arthur met the love of his late life, Marianna (nee Prochnow) and they were united in marriage on June 15, 1957 at David Star Ev. Lutheran Church. Arthur dedicated most of his time working on the family farm. Aside from working on the farm, he enjoyed collecting toy tractors, playing cards and mowing the grass.
Arthur is survived by his sister Audrey Groth (nee Ziemer) and many other nieces, nephews, friends and relatives. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marianna and his parents, Val and Sarah.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 12:00 PM at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 701 Washington Avenue in Grafton. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 - 11:45 AM before the service. Arthur will be laid to rest in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery immediately following the service. Memorials to St. Paul Lutheran Church or any charity of your choice are appreciated. Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com for online condolences.