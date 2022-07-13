WEST BEND
Arthur G. Poehlman
Feb. 23, 1940 - July 8, 2022
Arthur G. Poehlman, age 82, of West Bend died peacefully on Friday, July 8, 2022, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital. He was born February 23, 1940, in Butternut to Austin and Martha (nee Vogt) Poehlman.
Art was united in marriage to Mary Ellen Haney on September 9, 1967, at Holy Angels Church in West Bend. She preceded him in death on August 5, 1982. He then was united in marriage to Sandra L. (Cobb) Eisenberg on November 24, 1984, at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Church in West Bend.
Art grew up in Jackson, went to Jackson Grade School, and graduated from West Bend High School with the Class of 1957. He then attended the University of Wisconsin and earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering while being a member of the ROTC. He went on to serve in the U.S. Army, where he completed Ranger training. Following his discharge he went back to school and earned a master’s degree from UW.
He started working for Chrysler in Hartford before working at Outboard Marine. In the spring on 1990 he began working at Briggs & Stratton, retiring at the end of 2005.
Art was a very active member of St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Church and enjoyed volunteering on their Twinning Committee that worked with their sister parish San Gaspar in Taulabe, Honduras. He traveled on and enjoyed 8 mission trips to their sister parish. He was also active on the finance committee and as an usher.
He was a proud member of the S/Sgt. Henry Gumm post 486 American Legion in Jackson, where he was active with the honor guard for many years, and the Fr. Casper Rehrl Council 1964 Knights of Columbus in West Bend, where he was a past Grand Knight. He was also a member of the Kettle Moraine Klassic Kar Klub and volunteered with the Boy Scouts.
Art was an avid runner, and completed 15 marathons across the country. He enjoyed growing vegetables and berries in his garden and selling them at farmers markets in West Bend, Jackson and Germantown. He also loved traveling and going to Germany for family reunions.
Arthur is survived by his wife, Sandra, 3 children: Paul (Lucy Kortsch) Poehlman of West Bend, Eric (Shelly) Eisenberg of Boise, ID and David (Kaela) Eisenberg of New York, NY; and 7 grandchildren: Destiney, Ivy, Simon, Aidan, Alex, Jake and Braden. He is further survived by his siblings: Ed Poehlman, Linda Poehlman, RoseAnn Masino and Patti Graczyk, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Austin and Martha Poehlman; his first wife, Mary Ellen Poehlman; his daughter Debra Eisenberg; and his brother Larry Poehlman.
The family extends their heartfelt appreciation to staff at West Bend Froedtert Hospital and Horizon Hospice for their kind and patient care. The family is grateful for the continuous support received from St. Mary’s Parish, especially Father Nathan, Father Kevin and Chris Crom.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Church in West Bend with the Rev. Kevin Harmon presiding. The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family. If you would like to leave a message of comfort and condolence please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.