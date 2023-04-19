Arthur John Molter
Arthur John Molter “Art” was born to eternal life Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the age of 92. He was born in Milwaukee, the son of Bernhard and Marie (nee Losch) Molter. He married the love of his life, Marcine A. Shuda, on May 2, 1954, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Milwaukee.
Art was a proud member of the Electrical Union #494, the Milwaukee Musicians Association for many years and of the National Guards Reserve 32nd Regiment Infantry Division.
Art is survived by his wife, Marcine A. Molter of 68 years; children Edward A. (Vicky), Debra M. (David), Kathleen J., Daniel J. (Marlene); grandchildren Rebecca R. (Cailen Dixon), Michaela (Noah Rosenthal), Shannon, William, Joshua, and Andrew; great-grandson Chip. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. Art was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Bernhard and Fred.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m., with a 1:00 p.m. memorial service at the Phillip Funeral Home, 1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend. Burial will be private at a later date.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com or call 262-338-2050.