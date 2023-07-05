KEWASKUM
Audrey D. Guerndt
June 2, 1931 - June 30, 2023
Audrey D. Guerndt, 92, of Kewaskum, passed away on June 30, 2023, at Compassionate Heights in West Bend.
Audrey was born on June 2, 1931, in Hartford, the daughter of the late Clinton and Clara (nee Jockem) Washburn. She was united in marriage to Edward Guerndt. Edward preceded Audrey in death on June 30, 2006. Audrey loved plants and going up north.
Those Audrey leaves behind to cherish her memory include six children, Karen (Larry) Baumgartner, Shirley Wigman, Michael (Judy) Guerndt, David Guerndt, Scott (Kathy) Guerndt, and Shawn (Karla) Guerndt; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great grandchildren; three sisters, Barbara VanHooten, Marlene (Kenny) Pezewski, and Kay Stefan; a sister-in-law, Bernice (Augie) Parchum; other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, Audrey was preceded in death by a son, Dennis (LeAnn) Guerndt; a son-in-law, Mike Wigman; two grandsons; and a brother-in-law, Frankie VanHooten.
In honor of Audrey’s wishes, no services will be held.
Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Audrey’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.