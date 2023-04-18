WEST BEND
Audrey June Schowalter
June 16, 1929 - April 8, 2023
Audrey June Schowalter (nee Johnsen), 93, of West Bend passed away on April 8, 2023, with family by her side.
Audrey was born on June 16, 1929, in St. Paul, Minnesota, to the late Norman and Marie Johnsen (nee Herzog). She graduated from Harding High School in 1947 and later got her degree from Lakeland College in 1957. Audrey met her husband, Philip Schowalter, at Lakeland College. Philip preceded Audrey in death on October 26, 1989. Audrey was a housewife and stay-at-home mom. Later in life, she did volunteer work at Cedar Community. Audrey and Philip were the first managers of Cedar Ridge where she continued to live until her passing. She was an active longtime member of Immanuel UCC. She enjoyed singing in the choir and was also part of the Choristers at Cedar Ridge.
Those left to cherish Audrey’s memory include five children, Sharol (Alan) Papp of Phoenix, AZ, Naomi (Edward) Stewart of Menomonee Falls, Joy (Norman) Prom of Janesville, Kevin Schowalter of Port Washington, and Brian (Tonia Matha) Schowalter of Thiensville; eight grandchildren, Eric (Molly) Prom, Kristina Papp, Amy (Justin) Bohler, Heather (Josh Simpson) Papp, Katie (Christian) O’Conner, Maribel Garcia, Emily Schowalter, and Jacob Schowalter; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Arlene Pilot; brother-in-law, George (Joyce) Schowalter; sister-in-law, Gloria Cameron; other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, Audrey was preceded in death by her in-laws, George and Minnie Schowalter; two brothers-in-law, Lloyd Pilot and Vern Cameron.
VISITATION: Audrey’s family will greet relatives and friends on Friday, April 21, 2023, at Immanuel UCC, 501 Walnut Street, West Bend, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Funeral service for Audrey will take place following visitation on April 21, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Immanuel UCC, with Pastor Rich Vincent officiating the service. Burial will take place following the service at Dheinsville Cemetery in Germantown.
In lieu of flowers, Audrey has requested memorials be sent to Cedar Community in West Bend and Immanuel UCC in West Bend. The family also sends a heartfelt thank-you to the staff at Cedar Community, Doctor Jourdan and the ICU Staff at Froedtert West Bend Hospital and the staff at Kathy’s Hospice.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Audrey’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book can be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.