Audrey M. Fellenz
April 8, 1935 - April 4, 2023
Audrey M. Fellenz (Krueger) of West Bend passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. She was born to Charles and Ozella (Strack) Krueger on April 8, 1935, in New Fane. She grew up on the family farm and went to a one-room schoolhouse. Audrey attended Kewaskum High School, graduating class of 1953. On May 14, 1955, she married the love of her life, Robert E. Fellenz in West Bend. She was a stay-at-home mom when her children were young and then worked at Ace Canvas for twenty years sewing boat covers.
Audrey always had a love for sewing and was an amazing seamstress, making everything from Barbie doll clothes to formal dresses. She also enjoyed knitting (especially baby sweater sets), cooking and baking for her family. Christmas was her favorite holiday. There was never a shortage of presents and Christmas music could be heard almost all year long. In retirement she loved researching genealogy, country music, Hallmark movies, puzzles, Crazy Eights and Chinese checkers.
In later years she took care of Bob until it was too difficult with his Parkinson’s. Unfortunately she had her own health issues after his passing in 2019.
The surviving family that will continue to cherish her memory includes four children:
Steve (Lynn) Fellenz, Jeff Fellenz, Dr. Scott (Arlo) Fellenz, and Jill (William) Whitlock;
eight grandchildren: Aimee (Cory) Higgins, Michelle (Michael) Anderson, Megan (Eric) Sager, Jacob (Kathryn) Whitlock, Kelsey (fiancŽ, Daniel Baumann) Whitlock, Shannon Whitlock, Alexis Fellenz, Ashtyn Fellenz; five great-grandchildren: Steven (Kyra Pingel) Anderson, Kathryn Anderson, Kailey Sager, Cody Sager, Harper Whitlock. One great-great-grandson, Ryan Anderson. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Audrey was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Robert; parents; parents-in-law; and siblings Joyce (Jerome) Goeden, Robert (Ruth) Krueger, infant brothers Charles and Elroy Krueger; in-laws: Lawrence Fellenz, George Fellenz, Gregory (Bernice) Fellenz,
Anthony (Marie) Fellenz, Theodore (Phyllis) Fellenz.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the charity of your choice in Audrey’s name.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 10, at Phillip Funeral Home (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend WI 53095). Visitation with family will be from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. with the service to follow at 5:15 p.m. Interment will be at Washington County Memorial Park.
A special thank-you to the Ivy Manor staff and Preceptor Hospice for their compassionate care.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.