WEST BEND
Audrey Salisbury
Oct. 13, 1939 – Aug. 28, 2023
Audrey Salisbury (nee Sovereign) of West Bend, WI gained her heavenly angel wings on Monday, August 28, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Audrey was born on October 13, 1939, in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada to Gordon and Edith Sovereign. Audrey will forever be remembered as being a most kind and gracious person who always exuded love and beauty from within. She will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her. The most important thing to Audrey was her family. She spent her life as a caregiver, not only in her career, but for everyone around her. She was known for her baking, especially her delicious tarts, pies, and cakes. Later in life, Audrey found a passion for painting and often won awards at the Washington County Fair. She had a special place in her heart for animals. Her dog, Jackson, brought her immense joy. She loved her family’s dogs, Finley, Kallie, Watson, Cleo, and Moose.
Audrey is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Ben; her children and spouses: Chris (late Diane) Salisbury of Rubicon, WI, Keith (Denise) Salisbury of Naples, FL, and Julie (Peter) Bauer of Sussex, WI; her loving grandchildren: Eric (Julie) Salisbury of Mayville, WI, Kyle Bauer of Appleton, WI, Lauren (partner Melanie Planert) of San Diego, CA, and Justin (fiancée Jenna Richter) of Pleasant Prairie, WI. Audrey is preceded in death by her loving sister Joyce Peart, her parents Gordon and Edith Sovereign, her brothers-in-law Bud Peart and Gordon Goodale, and her sister-in-law Joyce Goodale.
The family will be having a private celebration of life at a later date.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Kathy’s Hospice for all the care and compassion they showed Audrey and her family during this time of need. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that any donations be made to Kathy’s Hospice: 3232 Pleasant Valley Rd., West Bend, WI 53095.
The Phillip Funeral Home is assisting the family. (262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com.