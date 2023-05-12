August B. ‘Ted’ Hochrein
June 5, 1933 - May 5, 2023
August B. ‘Ted’ Hochrein passed away on May 5, 2023 Ð one month before his 90th birthday.
Ted was born on June 5, 1933, in Fond du Lac, the son of the late August and Helen (nee Haensgan) Hochrein. On February 21, 1955, he married the love of his life, Joleen Heitz, who was also from Fond du Lac.
Together, they have five children, Holli (Bart) Stubblefield, John (Claire) Hochrein, Heidi (Ron) Parlow, and Heather (John) Cashman. Their daughter, Baby Hanna Joelle, preceded him in death.
Ted is survived by 11 grandchildren, Ryan (Heather) Stubblefield, Sam (Sari) Stubblefield, Charlie (Sarah) Stubblefield, Jake (Sasha) Stubblefield, Amber (Alex) Antuono, Gus (Calelle) Hochrein, Dustin (Melissa) Collett, Heather (Aaron) Mier, Megan (Matt) Ulmn, Hannah Cashman, and Sophie Cashman.
Ted is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren, Ruben, Ethan, Isabella, Jake, Blake, Cal, Quinn, Eddie, Vinnie, Audrey, Elaina, Ruby, Ben, and Honey; and two sisters, Addy Roeske and Marlene Parker; and two brothers-in-law, Lowell ‘Ben’ Benjamin and Ralph Schneider.
Ted fell in love with golfing at the age of 16 when he became a caddy. He grew into being an avid golfer and enjoyed competition throughout his life.
Ted founded West Bend Furniture & Design in 1974, which is now in its third generation - led by his son, John, daughter-in-law, Claire, and their children, Amber and Gus.
Ted always loved his work. He had a curious mind and a deep love and respect for his country and all who serve.
His family is very grateful for his sense of humor and quick wit. He led the family with an unstoppable positive attitude and a ‘get it done’ spirit. They will forever miss his generous heart, encouragement, and support.
Per Ted’s request, there will be a private celebration of his life this summer.
Instead of sending flowers, the family requests that anyone who knew Ted, to do something kind for someone they know or love.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home has been entrusted with Ted’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.