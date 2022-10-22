WEST BEND
Barbara A Puerling
Sept. 1, 1941 - Oct. 17, 2022
Barbara A. Puerling (nee Sauer) of West Bend was born to eternal life on October 17, 2022. Barb was born to her earthly life on September 1, 1941 in West Bend to Arnold and Imelda (nee Zimmel) Sauer.
She attended Holy Angels School and West Bend High School graduating with the class of 1959.
Barb was united in marriage to Bob Puerling on June 18, 1960 at St. Frances Cabrini Church in West Bend. She worked for the West Bend School District for 15 years, retiring in 1991. In retirement she volunteered at her church and was a partner at St. Joseph's Hospital. Barb loved playing cards and was very active in many bridge clubs, sheepshead clubs and cribbage clubs. She was an avid Milwaukee Brewers fan, watching and attending as many games as possible.
Those Barb leaves behind to mourn her passing include her 3 daughters: Chris (Pat) Paulik of Mercer, WI, Lori Smith of Spokane, WA and Debbie Schultz of West Bend and her granddaughter Carly Schultz who is continuing her studies in Corvallis, OR. She is further survived by her brother Dick (Karen) Sauer of Port Washington, 2 brothers-in-law Richard Puerling of Hortonville and Larry Danielson of Campbellsport, a sisterin- law Barb Sauer of West Bend, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents Arnold and Imelda Sauer, her husband Bob Puerling, her son Jeff Puerling, her brother Bob Sauer, her sonin- law Mike Schultz and her sister-in-law Judy Danielson.
A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church with Rev. Howard Haase presiding. The family will greet visitors at the church from 12:00 p.m. until 12:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Full Shelf Food Pantry are appreciated.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family. If you would like to express a message of comfort and condolence please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com