Barbara Ann Schneider
June 27, 1941 - Jan. 24, 2023
Barbara Ann Schneider (nee Flasch), 81, passed away on January 24, 2023, peacefully at home.
Barbara was born on June 27, 1941, in West Bend to the late Wilmer and Adeline (nee Tackes) Flasch. She was united in marriage to Douglas Schneider on July 11, 1959. Douglas passed away on March 16, 1998. Barbara loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and spending time with the family. If she wasn’t spending time with the family, you could find her quilting, reading, taking trips, and attending the grandchildren’s activities.
Those left to cherish Barbara’s memory include her six children, Steven (Jacki) Schneider, Charmaine (Ralph) Bancroft, Debra Cotter, Renee (Carl) Raether, Leean (Scott) Rettler, and Kimberly (Jim) Horning; thirteen grandchildren, Candace, Justin, Amanda, Kevin, Jessica, Brady, Taylor, Shea, Julia, Hailey, Blake, Nash, and Jay; six great-grandchildren, Harrison, Wesley, Theodore, Natalie, Thomas, and Paige; two sisters, Beatrice (Mike) Weiss and Marilyn Wegner; a brother, Ronald (Vicki) Flasch; two sisters-in-law, Darlene (Jon) Fueger and Charlyn (Bill) Gaedke; four brothers-in-law, Donald (Lois) Schneider, Dan (Kathy) Schneider, Gary (Karen) Schneider, and Tom Schneider; other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband, Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and in-laws, Charles and Marie Schneider, other relatives and friends.
The family would like to thank Christina Jaeger and Lori Newhauser for their loving care of Barb.
Celebration of life: Family will greet relatives and friends on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at the Fillmore Turner Hall (523 County Road H, Fredonia) starting at 1:00 p.m. with a meal at 4:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in honor of Barbara.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Barbara's arrangements.