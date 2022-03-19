RICHFORD
Barbara E. Albrent
Jan. 1, 1948 — Feb. 5, 2022
Barbara E. Albrent (nee Beauchamp), 74, of Richford, formerly of West Bend, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, February 5, 2022.
She was born on January 1, 1948, to the late Gorgon and Ruth (nee Kirchner) Beauchamp... and in keeping with being birthed on such a celebrated day Barbara treated everything about life like it was about to strike midnight! After graduating from Oak Creek High school in the class of ‘66, Barb enjoyed some travel to see the sights... until one unforgettable sight captured her heart, and finally on April 4, 1972, she was united in marriage to George L. Albrent.
Barb and Geo (as they are known to friends and family) were true loves and would have enjoyed their 50th wedding anniversary this April. They built a life... a family; created lasting memories and navigated a tremendous loss together. Barbara was well known as a talented and creative soul who always put others’ needs before her own. She was a respected woman whose hands held, raised and nurtured her babies, and many others in her care over the years. Many people will also recall a smiling and friendly Barb using her hands to put together an order or specialty basket at Sausage Plus. However, it was what she created from her heart that meant the most to all who were loved by her — every blanket, hat, and scarf — every unique ornament and gift she so lovingly crafted, and most definitely how she used her hands to decorate for every holiday as if it were the very first time. She had a childlike spirit that we were all better off for knowing. She truly had a gift of making everyone in her life feel special... but none felt it more than her children who have more moments than most to speak of how extraordinary she made their birthdays, all of their milestones... every moment of their lives.
Those Barbara leaves behind to cherish her memory include her husband, George Albrent; a loving sister, Ruthann Swinsky (Bruce) of Georgia; her two great brothers, Edward Beauchamp (Rhonda) of Florida and Gorgon Beauchamp (Terry) of Mississippi; her younger sister, Debra Bunch (Tony) of California; devoted mother of George A. (Nicole), Chad (Jennifer), Jody (Jeff); preceded in death by our beautiful Jamie. Last but never least are Barbara’s grandchildren who adoringly called her Nana, and she loved each one with all her heart: Sebastian, George Jr (Kaylyn), Nicholas (Jasmine), Bodhi, Brianna, Sierra, McKenzie, Grant, Maximus, and Boston; her greatgrandchildren, Antonio, Layla, and Jackson. She is also loved and will be missed by many extended family and friends.
A special thank-you to Sherry, who Barbara built a lovely and true friendship with in the last months of her life.
Thank you to all of the hospice nursing staff who cared for and supported Barbara.
A memorial service in remembrance of Barbara will be held on Friday, March 25, at 7:00 p.m. at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Friday, March 25, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:45 p.m.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home of West Bend has been entrusted with Barbara’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.