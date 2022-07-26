WEST BEND
Barbara Jane Argabright
Dec. 24, 1942 - July 17, 2022
Barbara Jane Argabright (nee Schatz) of West Bend, passed away on July 17, 2022 at the age of 79.
She was born December 24, 1942 in Cincinnati, OH, to the late Robert and Jane (nee Calhoun) Schatz. She was a longtime resident of Cedarburg prior to moving to West Bend in 1992.
Barbara loved visiting art museums, going to festivals, reading and Sudoku. She was a kind and happy person who always looked on the bright side of things. She graduated from the University of Cincinnati. Her work career included a position as director of Health Promotion Services for St. Joseph’s Community Hospital of West Bend and a position as executive director of the American Red Cross, West Bend Chapter.
She was beloved mother of Carol and Jim Argabright; loving grandmother to Anna and Allie Argabright. She will be missed by other family and friends, including her friend since childhood, Carol Levin.
A private service for family will be held.
