CAMPBELLSPORT
Barbara M. Hensen
April 2, 1939 — Aug. 30, 2022
Barbara M. Hensen, 83, formerly of Campbellsport, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at the St. Francis Home in Fond du Lac. She was born in Barton on April 2, 1939, the daughter of Sarto and Ernestine (nee Immel) Geib. She was a graduate of St. Mary Springs Academy in Fond du Lac. On August 29, 1959, Barb married Richard J. Hensen at Saint Mary Immaculate Conception Church in Barton.
Barb owned and operated Hensen’s Apparel in Campbellsport for over 20 years and later operated the Health Hut in Campbellsport. Barb was very active in the Campbellsport community and at St. Matthew Catholic Church, where she played organ and piano for the choir for over 30 years and also played at the Campbellsport United Church of Christ for over 10 years. For decades, she played for many weddings and accompanied not only her children and grandchildren, but numerous local music students in their solo and ensemble performances.
Barb volunteered several years as a Girl Scouts leader and tackled everything from rained-out pop-up tents to crocheting. She loved all things “art” and taught herself calligraphy which she put to use for many years personalizing Christmas ornaments and gifts at the Christmas booth for St. Matthew’s annual Fall Festival. She considered her family to be her best accomplishment and made sure that she gathered her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren together several times a year in addition to the annual family camping adventures. Precious memories were made when the entire family celebrated their milestone anniversaries with family trips. She also made certain all had enough to eat with her cooking and baking! Barb was also a member of the Campbellsport Women’s Club and delivered Meals on Wheels. Barb and Dick wintered in Arizona for a number of years with family close by.
Survivors include her husband, Dick; children Beth (Randy) Collien, Julie (Roy) Rasmussen, Kevin (Syeeda) Hensen and Lisa (Tom) Pankratz; grandchildren Katelyn (Banks), Emily (Derek), Christie (Drew), Jacob (Katrina), Clare (Mike), Tressa, Daigham (Ashley), Lauren (Sean), Keelia, Rheanna, Jonah, Jessica (Greg), Nicole (Joaquin), Ben (Kimberly) and Samantha (Anthony); 26 great-grandchildren; siblings Paul (Mary Lee) Geib, Mary (Gary) Daley and Lois (Dan) Guse; aunt Sr. Mercedes Geib; brothers- in-law and sisters-in-law Paul and Helen Hensen, Lou Ann and Mark Benike, Sue Geib, Phyllis Hensen and James St. Mary.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents, Sarto and Ernestine; siblings Betty (Ervin) Waala, Peter Geib, Annie (Roger) Walker and John Geib; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Dave Hensen, Joyce St. Mary, Faye and Dick Thoma and Peter Hensen.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 10, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 406 E. Main St., Campbellsport.
A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, September 10, at 12 p.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Church. The Rev. Neil Zinthefer will officiate and burial will follow in St. Matthew’s Cemetery, Campbellsport.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Matthew Catholic Church.
The Hensen family extends a special thank-you to the nurses and staff of Villa Loretto in Mount Calvary, St. Francis Home and Agnesian Hospice for their compassionate care.
Twohig Funeral Home, Campbellsport, is serving the family with online guest book and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.