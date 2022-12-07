SLINGER
Barbara (Vogt) Steger
March 5, 1952 - Dec. 4, 2022
Barbara (Vogt) Steger, age 70, who resided at Serenity Villa in Slinger, after a 10-year battle with frontotemporal dementia, went peacefully home to the Lord on Sunday, December 4, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
Barbara was born to Denis and Marian (nee Weninger) Vogt on March 5, 1952, and grew up on the family farm near Allenton. She was the eldest of 9 children in the Vogt family. Throughout her life, Barbara enjoyed living life to the fullest. She was the type of person who didn’t sit still much; she was always busy and on to a new adventure! Barb was a proud 1970 graduate of Kewaskum High School where she was very active in assorted clubs and extracurricular activities. She was a woman of deep faith and a devout Catholic. Barbara was a wonderful companion, an amazing sister, aunt, great-aunt and dear friend to many. She was an excellent cook and baker; known especially for her delicious, homemade Christmas cookies. She loved to crochet and made many beautiful gifts for her family and friends. Barb was an avid Milwaukee Brewers fan - with a collection of Brewers memorabilia that any fan would envy! She was rarely without her camera, capturing many special family memories over the years. She loved classic sports cars, hosting wonderful dinner parties in her home, birdwatching, sewing, flea markets and estate sales, gardening and traveling; especially weekend getaways and road trips. Barb loved learning new things and with her outgoing and loving personality, she met many new friends along her way.
Barb worked at Wisconsin Electric Power Co. (now We Energies) in both West Bend and Port Washington soon after high school and up to an early retirement in 1994. She was actively involved in her position there, and served as a union steward representative for much of her career. After 1994, she worked several years at the Estee Lauder beauty counter at Boston Store in West Bend.
Having not been blessed with children of her own, Barbara was like a second mom to her many nieces and nephews. For many years, Barb hosted an annual Vogt Family Halloween Bash. Throughout the year, she would gather prizes and decorations for the party and would come up with the most fun games for all to enjoy; these Halloween parties have become cherished memories for all who attended. Barb also liked to take the “little ones” to Brewer games and other fun getaways, and enjoyed spoiling each and every one of them.
Barbara had many wonderful times and memorable road trips with her beloved Randy. When the two met, they were like two peas in a pod; sharing many similar interests and having the same strong faith and optimistic outlook on life. A special thank-you to Randy for the unwavering and strong love he showed for Barbara. He remained constantly at her side throughout her illness, providing her with many happy moments along the way.
Barbara is survived by her longtime, treasured companion and the love of her life, Randy Schoenoff; her very best friend since high school, Jane (Fenske) Stueber; her dear siblings David (Rose) Vogt, Joel (Joyce) Vogt, Linda Vogt Beisbier, Ralph (Lea) Vogt, Mary Kay (Gary) Klink, Caroline Beine and Kenneth (Jackie) Vogt. She is further survived by 22 nieces and nephews: Katie Vogt Schneider, goddaughter Kristin Vogt, goddaughter Nicole Beisbier Fideler, Sarah Beisbier Schalow, Michelle Beisbier Stephan, Angela Vogt Germano, Holly Vogt Kruepke, Jamie Vogt Borghoff, Matthew Vogt, Eric Vogt, Beth Vogt Tupper, Lauren Vogt Seitz, Alex Vogt, Jenna Klink, Bruce Klink, Jodi Klink, Jason Klink, Candace Beine Heinecke, Mitchell Beine, Shaun Beisbier, Joshua Vogt and Ashley Vogt.
She is also survived by 17 great-nieces and great-nephews, as well as many other relatives and friends.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Denis and Marian Vogt; her grandparents, Andrew and Mary Weninger and Nic and Helena Vogt; her brother, Nicholas Vogt and brother-in-law, Steve Beine.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, December 10, at 11:00 a.m. at Resurrection Catholic Church, 215 Main St., Allenton. Visitation will be at the church at 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. The Very Reverend Father Richard Stoffel will preside. Burial will be after Mass at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Allenton.
Special thanks to the caring staff at Serenity Villa in Slinger along with the wonderful nurses at Preceptor Hospice.
The Phillip Funeral Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements.