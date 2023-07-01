WEST BEND
Barbara Witte Kauth
Nov. 1, 1926- June 24, 2023
Barbara Witte Kauth, age 96, a resident of New Perspective West Bend, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2023.
Barbara was born in Milwaukee on November 1, 1926, to Margaret B. Habbeggar Witte and Dr. Dexter H. Witte, Sr. Barbara grew up in Whitefish Bay along with her siblings Janet Witte Brooks and Dexter Witte, Jr. She attended Richards School, Downer Seminary and graduated from Connecticut College in New London, Connecticut, receiving a bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts. She summered at Big Cedar Lake, loving the water and nature and that is where she met her future husband, Lucius James Kauth, and married in May 1949. They started their married life in Slinger and moved to West Bend to raise their four children, (the late) Christopher Kauth, Sara Kauth Gilman (Michael), (the late) Lisa Kauth Eldridge (William), and Margaret Kauth Juckett (Mark).
Barbara was devoted to her career as a librarian at the West Bend Community Memorial Library, going back to school to receive a Masters of Library Science degree at UWM. Her love of books was passed on to her entire family. Barbara and Luke purchased 40 acres on the Milwaukee River in the Town of Kewaskum where they enjoyed many hikes with the family on this beautiful piece of the Kettle Moraine. Sadly, Luke passed away in 1971, but despite the untimely death of her husband, Barbara continued to foster a loving and supportive home for her family while continuing her career as a librarian and of course, always finding time to enjoy “The Farm” with her kids.
Barbara, also know as Granny Barb, was a devoted grandmother and cherished time with her nine grandchildren: Nate (Yianna) Gilman, Abby (Peter) Volberding, Franny Gilman (fiancé James) Emma Eldridge (Scott), Luke Juckett, Tyler Juckett, Hannah Juckett, Ben Juckett, and Sam Juckett. She was thrilled to welcome five great-grandchildren to the family and was lovingly known as BOP. Barbara was a talented artist; every one of her grandchildren will remember her hand-drawn cards and poems commemorating their birthdays.
She is further survived by her beloved sister-in-law, Sally Witte, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
We would like to express our deep gratitude to all the wonderful staff and volunteers at the memory care unit at New Perspective, as well was the kind and caring nurses from Accent Care Hospice. Especially Heather, thank you.
Barbara’s family will celebrate her life at a future time and would appreciate any memorial gifts to the West Bend Library Foundation or the Washington County Humane Society.
Mom, we miss you every day and will continue the family tradition with a toast “to the absent ones.” Love you always.
Schramka Funeral Homes, Thiensville, is serving the family. For more information, visit www.schramkafuneralhome.com.