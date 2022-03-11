Beatrice S. Reinders
June 21, 1930 - March 7, 2022
Beatrice S. Reinders, 91, passed away March 7, 2022.
She was born June 21, 1930, to Henry G. and Elizabeth (Van Treeck) Reinders. Beatrice went to a one-room school near Kewaskum and also religion class at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Barton.
The family moved to Milwaukee, where Bea graduated from Custer High School.
Beatrice liked to read books, travel, bake cookies, participate in the Bay View area.
Beatrice started the Earth Day in Bay View and the schoolchildren enjoy the Earth Day.
Beatrice was employed at Inryco Co. then Baird for five years.
Beatrice is survived by one sister, Mary Jane Sternat (the late Earl Sternat and Joseph Schweitzer) of Allenton, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters and one brother and spouses: Eleanore (Alfred) Trott, Dorothea (Edwin) Meinecke, Loretta (Clarence) Wenninger, Henry John (Margaret) Reinders.
The funeral services will be at the chapel at Holy Cross Cemetery, 7301 W. Nash St., Milwaukee, Monday, March 14, 2022 - 10:30 a.m. visitation, 11:30 a.m. service with burial to follow burial at Holy Cross Cemetery.