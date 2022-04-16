Bernard ‘Bernie’ Robert Schaefer
Bernard “Bernie” Robert Schaefer, age 82, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at the Aurora Medical Center in Summit. He was born on October 10, 1939, to Bernard and Roseadele (nee Cohoon) Schaefer.
Bernie started as a young teen with his father’s business, The Schaefer Organ Company, working side-by-side with his dad. He was, for many years, a foreman at the Slinger Creamery. His last employment was at Slinger Manufacturing. He was an avid amateur (Ham) radio operator and loved camping. Bernie loved trains of all kinds. His grandpa, being the station agent, would take him to the Slinger Train Depot frequently. He was extremely knowledgeable about the Titanic tragedy. Bernie enjoyed the classics: the Three Stooges, Big Bands and ’40s music. Most of all, he adored his feline friend, Whispy.
Bernie is survived by his 7 sisters: Judith Schaefer, Audrey (Robert) Held, Patricia (Gary) Dent, Celeste (Ken) Kainz, Rose (Michael) Brust, Mary Masters, Priscilla (Stephen) Schacht; 18 nieces and nephews and their families; other relatives and friends.
Bernie was preceded in death by his parents. A funeral service will be at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095). Visitation will be at the funeral home on Wednesday, April 20, from 11:30 p.m. to 12 p.m. Interment will follow at Union Cemetery in Slinger.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Washington County Humane Society (3650 E. State Road 60, Slinger, WI).
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call (262) 338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.