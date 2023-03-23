WEST BEND
Bernard D. Plaskey
April 27, 1956 - March 20, 2023
Bernard D. Plaskey, age 66, of West Bend passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023 surrounded by family.
Bernard was born on April 27, 1956, in Hartford, to parents Helen (nee Staudenmaier) and Julius Plaskey. He was united in marriage to his wife, Ann (nee Palmer), on October 30, 1982, and they have been married for 40 years.
Bernard was man of numerous hobbies, traditions, and passions. He was a collector of many things, some that he went to great lengths to gather over the years. Bernard took great pride in his motorcycles - especially his Harley-Davidson bikes. He had a great passion for buying and selling antique motorcycle parts, and was an avid swap meet and flea market goer, never turning down a quick stop at a rummage sale. Bernard was an avid NASCAR fan, making it to a handful of NASCAR races and events all over the country. Over the years, Bernard was fortunate to travel to almost every state in the U.S. on road trips with his motorcycle, or sometimes in the earlier years he even train-hopped or hitchhiked. He always enjoyed taking a trip to Tomahawk to visit and stay at the family’s cabin, and cherished his Hog’s In family up in that area. Bernard was an adventurous soul, who was loved greatly by his family and friends, and many more.
Bernard is survived by his beloved wife, Ann, of West Bend; loving daughter, Ellissa (Greg) Talbot of West Bend; cherished grandchildren, Warren, Jorden, and Aaden; dear siblings, Betty Gruel, Tom Plaskey, Francis (Karl) Milton, and Punk Plaskey; his adored four-legged friend, Ziggy. Bernard is further survived by nieces and nephews, and many other loved friends and relatives who will miss him deeply.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Helen; parents-in-law, Wallace and Darlene Palmer; siblings, Eileen (Delbert) Nyhouse, and Stanley Plaskey; brother-in-law, Chester Gruel; niece, Kelly Plaskey; and other cherished dogs, Panda, Chili, and Peper (Fly).
Funeral services for Bernard will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Shimon Funeral Home (824 Union St., Hartford, WI 53027). Family will greet friends and relatives for visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 12:50 p.m., with the service starting at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Internment will occur directly after the service, at Washington County Memorial Park Cemetery in West Bend.
Bernard’s family would like to extend a special thanks to the Aurora Health Care staff, and the Kathy Hospice for their care and compassion for Bernard.
Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, visit www.shimonfuneralhome.com.