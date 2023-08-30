WEST BEND
Bernard R. “Bernie” Werner
March 6, 1937 – Aug. 28, 2023
Bernard R. “Bernie” Werner of West Bend died on Monday, August 28, 2023 at Froedtert West Bend Hospital at the age of 86 years. He was born March 6, 1937 in West Bend to the late Henry and Petronella “Pat” (nee Lochen) Werner.
As a life-long resident of West Bend he attended local schools, graduating from West Bend High School with the Class of 1955.
On November 23, 1957, he was united in marriage to Mona Sperger in Leroy, WI.
Throughout his life, he worked at the former Jeklin Shoe Store in Downtown West Bend and later with the National Pedorthic Center in Milwaukee, retiring in 1999.
Over the years, he enjoyed golfing, playing cards and spending time with family and friends. He could often be found telling many good stories and visiting.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Mona; their son Dale (Patricia) of Gladstone, MI; 2 grandchildren: Andrea (Lucas) Yeary and Bradley (Jessica); 4 great-grandsons: Hudson and Henry Yeary and Cole and Nolan Werner; sisters-in-law Ruby (Richard) Stommel of West Bend and Henrietta Gremminger of Kewaskum; other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers-in-law Courtland (Romona) Sperger, Don (Shirley) Sperger, Ray Gremminger and, sister-in-law Erma (Don) Franke.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 1 at 2 p.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church with burial following in Holy Angels Cemetery. The family will greet relatives and friends during a period of visitation on Friday at church from 11:30 a.m. until 1:45 p.m.
Memorials to St. Frances Cabrini Parish or Interfaith Caregivers of Washington County appreciated.