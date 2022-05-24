WEST BEND
Bernette V. Wolf
May 22, 1943 - May 22, 2022
Bernette V. Wolf, nee Landvatter, of West Bend died on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Froedtert Wauwatosa Hospital at the age of 79 years. She was born May 22, 1943, in West Bend to the late Earl and Malinda (nee Butzlaff) Landvatter.
After her marriage to Ronald W. Wolf on July 28, 1962, at St. Mathias Catholic Church in Nabob, the couple lived in West Bend until settling in the Town of Trenton.
For 16 years, she worked in the office at Ziegler Company. Prior to her retirement in 2006, she worked in the credit department at Gehl Company for 13 years.
Over the years, Bernette enjoyed bowling, walking, playing bingo and spending time fishing with her family.
For the past number of years, she was an active volunteer with the West Bend Senior Center.
Survivors include her 2 children: Cindy (Eric) Breuer of Rubicon and Randy of Campbellsport; 4 grandchildren: Steven Smith, Brandon Wolf, Dilan Breuer and Colton Breuer; her twin sister, Bernice (Henry) Lemke of Neshkoro; other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ron, on July 3, 2012, and her sister and brother-in-law Mary Ann and Raymond Boehm.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. at St. Mathias Chapel (Nabob). The family will greet relatives and friends during a period of visitation on Thursday from 4 until 6:15 p.m. at the chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the West Bend Senior Center in memory of Bernette are appreciated.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Messages of comfort and condolence for the family may be left in an online guest book at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.