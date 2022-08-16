Kewaskum
Bernice ‘Bunny’ Ellen (Bunkelman) Scannell
July 19, 1929 - August 12, 2022
Bernice “Bunny” Ellen (Bunkelman) Scannell, age 93, of Kewaskum, went to her heavenly home, with loving family by her side, on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital due to pneumonia (unrelated to COVID).
Bernice was born on July 19, 1929, in Kewaskum to Louis and Lorinda (Meinecke) Bunkelman. She attended Kewaskum High School where she was prom queen and had the honor of being salutatorian of her 1947 graduating class. While in high school, she worked at Regal Ware where she was given the nickname of “Bunny” because she worked as quick as a bunny. That nickname stayed with her all of her life. Bunny aspired to go to college and become an English teacher, but her dad was against the idea. She then started working at the JC Penney Offices in West Bend.
Shortly after high school, she met the “Love of her Life,” Bob Scannell. They met at a dance at Round Lake. According to Bunny, Bob spied her from across the dance hall and approached her. It was love at first sight for both of them. They were together from that day on. Bob and Bunny married on June 11, 1949, and had a beautiful 70-year marriage.
Together they raised a loving family of six children: Sue (Don) McCullough of West Bend, June (Chuck) Kocken of Oshkosh, Pam (Jerry) Lahmann of Wauwatosa, Jean (Mark) Homan of Waupun, Kelly (and finance Jeannie) Scannell of Jackson, and Jeff Scannell of West Bend. Bunny was a “stay-at-home Mom” while her children were young. She instilled the love of reading in her children, and taught them the value of a dollar, responsibility, good work ethics, and love for family. To others she taught what true kindness looks and feels like. She saw the good in everyone and everything. Bunny was a 4-H leader, a Girl Scouts leader, and involved in every aspect of her children’s lives whether it was sports, band concerts or theater. Once her children got older, she worked at the Kewaskum Movie Theater, then returned to JC Penney where she worked until her retirement.
Bunny’s membership at Peace United Church of Christ meant the world to her. She was quite active in her church activities: Women’s Guild, Bible Study, and Sunday School teacher. Her biggest thrill was chairing the “Granny’s Attic” at their fall bazaar. She considered all the people at her church family.
Bunny loved her flower garden and enjoyed sharing her “Garden of Eden” to anyone who would stop by. Bunny also loved decorating her house for every season and holiday. She loved dancing (big band music), going to movies and plays, using acrylic paints to decorate, took many classes from cake decorating to sewing, playing cards, playing Chinese checkers, shopping, and being a loving mom and wife. She was a collector of angels and of course, bunnies. Her famous German Potato Salad was a favorite at our family reunions.
Bunny is survived by her six children; ten grandchildren, Pat, Heidi, Mitchell, Jenna, Keith, Krystal, Neda, Ian, Hunter and Lily; and four great grandchildren, Charlie, Alice, Liam and Ellen. She is also survived by one sister in-law, Betty Scannell; and many wonderful nieces and nephews, who were dear to her heart ... especially her nephew Bob (Elaine) Guell. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Scannell; parents, Louis and Lorinda Bunkelman; in-laws, George and Viola Scannell; infant son, Robert Louis “Bobby” Scannell; brother, Edward (Marion) Bunkelman; and brothers-in-law and sisters in-law Florence (John) Twohig, Leo (Elaine) Scannell, Mary (Jim) Twohig, Margaret (Allen) Guell, Tom (Sis) Scannell, Jim (Pat) Scannell, and June Twohig.
We would like to thank the congregation at Peace United Church of Christ who continuously sent cards to Bunny, letting her know their thoughts were with her. A special thank-you to Reverend Eric Kirkegaard, who was there for Mom and helped us through this very difficult journey. We will be forever grateful.
We would also like to thank the staff, especially the nurses, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital where Bunny was a patient for over two weeks. They were so caring, compassionate and respectful towards our sweet mother and our family.
A visitation for Bunny will be held on Saturday, August 20, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Peace United Church of Christ (343 First St., Kewaskum, WI 53040). Service of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. The Rev. Eric Kirkegaard will officiate the service. Livestreaming of Bunny’s service can be found on the Peace UCC YouTube page, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTcPkiJ6uYw_7IfzettLL5A. A private family burial service will be held at the Peace Cemetery in Kewaskum after the service.
Memorials can be given to Peace United Church of Christ in Bunny’s honor.
Bunny was a lovely person with a smile that would light up a room. She never raised her voice or said an unkind word to anyone. She brought happiness and warmth to everyone around her. She dedicated her life to making a happy home for her family. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandma, great-grandmother “Nana,” sister, aunt and friend. Her hugs were gentle squeezes that lasted long after she let go. Her kisses were so genuine and sweet. She was the heartbeat of our home, filling it with warmth and love. She truly was the heart of our family. Bunny was an angel on earth. She believed in guardian angels and is now one of them.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service is serving the family with online condolences and guest book at www.myrhum-patten.com.