SLINGER
Bernice D. Schulz
Jan. 3, 1929 — Oct. 25, 2022
Bernice D. Schulz (nee Laatsch), age 93, of Slinger passed away at Serenity Villa in Slinger and has entered eternal life on October 25, 2022. She was surrounded by the love of her children.
Bernice was born January 3, 1929, to parents Eleanor (nee Weninger) and Alfred Laatsch. She was united in marriage to husband Lyle Schulz on January 29, 1949.
Bernice was an extremely caring and generous woman, whose world revolved around her loving family, she was the “mother hen.” After 61 beautiful years of marriage to husband Lyle, they shared many wonderful memories partaking in polka dances together and with friends, going by the name of The Roudy Bunch. In her free time Bernice was always one to tidy up, do the washing, and she especially loved her ironing. For a number of years, she helped out in the family business as their part-time bookkeeper. Bernice shared her generosity as an active volunteer for the church and as a member of the Christian Woman’s group. Overall, Bernice was very connected and rooted with her loved ones, and always appreciated any special family time together.
Bernice is survived by her loving children, Evonne (Jeff) Anderson, Randy Schulz, Steve (Jane) Schulz, and Mark Schulz; cherished grandchildren, Lindsay Schulz, Jenna (Justin) Beck, Tyler and Kate Schulz; treasured great-grandchildren, Raylan and Rhett Beck; dear sisters Arlene McCardle and Dianne Pesch. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews and other loved relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 53 years, and siblings Dolores and Fred.
To honor Bernice, memorial contributions can be made to St. Lawrence Catholic Church- Improvement Fund in her name.
Funeral Services for Bernice will be held Monday, November 7, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church (4886 WI-175, Hartford, WI 53027). Family will greet relatives and friends at the church prior to service from 1:00 p.m.-3:50 p.m.
Shimon Funeral Home, Hartford, is serving the family. For more information visit shimonfuneralhome.com or visit 262-673-9500.