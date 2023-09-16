Bernice Hattie Peters
Sept. 17, 1927 - Sept. 13, 2023
Bernice Hattie Peters (nee Marquardt), age 95, departed this earthly realm on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, leaving behind a rich tapestry of cherished memories and a legacy of love. Born on September 17, 1927, in Barton, Wisconsin, she was the beloved daughter of Philip and Viola (nee Jobs) Marquardt.
Bernice’s journey in life began with her marriage to her beloved husband, Jerome Peters on September 15, 1945, at Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend. With hearts entwined, they embarked on a journey of love, loyalty, and unwavering commitment. Jerome, whom she adored, preceded her in death on December 11, 2013, leaving a void that only time could heal.
Professionally, Bernice dedicated her years to serving others as a nursing aide at St. Joseph’s Hospital in West Bend until her well-deserved retirement in 1992. Her nurturing spirit and compassionate nature touched the lives of countless patients, earning her the respect and gratitude of all who crossed her path.
Bernice’s profound love extended far beyond her professional life. With open arms and a heart full of warmth, she embraced her roles as a devoted wife, a nurturing mother, a doting grandmother, and an adored great-grandmother. Family was her cornerstone, and the bonds she shared with her loved ones were unbreakable.
She leaves behind a profound imprint on the lives of those she held dear. Bernice is survived by her children, Gary (Sue) Peters, Judith (John) Markestead, Donna (Roger) Kreis, Brian (Dawn) Peters, and daughters-in-law, Kathy Peters and Barbara Peters.
Bernice’s presence will continue to be felt through her eight beloved grandchildren and eleven cherished great-grandchildren. The loss of Bernice is mourned deeply by her sister, Olive (Jim) Esselmann; and brothers, Arthur Marquardt and Robert (Lorna) Marquardt.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her dear husband, Jerome; three beloved sons, David, Kenneth, and Steven Peters; her sister Helen (Cecil) Schneider; and sister-in-law Marvel Marquardt.
VISITATION: A visitation to commemorate and honor Bernice’s extraordinary life will be held on Thursday, September 21, 2023, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the tranquil St. Michael’s Catholic Church (8883 Forest View Road, Kewaskum, WI 53040).
MASS: Following the visitation, a Mass of Christian Burial will commence at 11:00 a.m., during which the depths of her faith and the beauty of her spirit will be celebrated. She will find eternal rest in the peaceful sanctuary of the church cemetery.
As we bid farewell to this remarkable woman, let us remember the laughter shared, the love expressed, and the joy she brought into our lives. Bernice’s beautiful soul will forever dwell in our hearts, and her memory will continue to inspire us to live each day with gratitude, kindness, and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks for donations to be made to St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Bernice’s honor.
The family would like to thank Kettle Moraine Gardens for their compassionate care of Bernice.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Bernice’s arrangements. Additional information and Tribute Wall may be found at myrhum-patten.com.