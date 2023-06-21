KEWASKUM/WEST BEND
Bernice Linda Scholz
Bernice Linda Scholz (nee Lueders) passed away peacefully on June 18, 2023, at the young age of 94. Bernice was a resident of Kettle Moraine Assisted Living in Kewaskum for the past nine months. Previously, she was a resident at Cedar Community, West Bend, for six years.
Bernice was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Allan E.V. Scholz; son, Mark Scholz; son-in-law, Danny Knepel; and parents, Herbert and Luella (nee Koopmann) Lueders.
Bernice became a brave military wife at the young age of 17. Life was not always easy for her, as she followed Allan to many Air Force bases around the world. Bernice is survived by her oldest son, Allan T., who was born in the Philippines. Mark (deceased) was born in Indianapolis, IN. Oldest daughter Vivian (Danny Knepel) and son Glenn (fiancé Shawn Lea) were born in Valdosta, GA, and daughters Janet (Mike Zehren) and Donna (Steve Schmitt) were born in Dover, DE.
Nana Scholz is survived by six wonderful grandchildren: Kevin Knepel, Amber McDonald (Joanne Gethin), Jeremy Scholz, Sarah Scholz (Kyle Higgins), Justin Schmitt (Megan), and Dexter Zehren. Additionally, Nana is the Great Grandma to five special children, Alexis, James, Ally, Gabrielle, and Kaylee.
A very heartfelt thank-you to the staff of Kettle Moraine Garden, especially Crystal, Kelli and Johanna. We appreciate all of the love, support, and care you generously gave to our mom. An extra special thank-you to Jenni for her unwavering tenderness and warmth for Mom. Also, a sincere thank-you to Preceptor Home Health and Hospice for their kindness and understanding as Mom transitioned.
Mom will always be remembered for her beautiful blue eyes, photogenic smile, sweet personality, big heart, unwavering faith, fondness of birds, enthusiasm for the Packers, delicious breaded pork chops and porcupine meatballs, devotion to Dad, and love of family.
Mom, enjoy your ‘sentimental journey’ home as you are reunited with Dad, Mark, Danny, and Grandma and Grandpa Lueders. We love you a ‘bushel and a peck.’
Visitation is from 2:00 to 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095) with a prayer service to follow at 3:00 p.m. Private family interment at Pinelawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mom’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association - Wisconsin Chapter (620 S. 76th St. Milwaukee, WI 53214 or online at https://www.alz.org/wi) or Paralyzed Veterans of America - Wisconsin Chapter (750 N. Lincoln Memorial Dr. Milwaukee, WI 53202 or online at https://wisconsinpva.org/).
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com or call 262-338-2050.