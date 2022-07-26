Bernice V. Bindrich
July 20, 1927 - July 21, 2022
Bernice V. Bindrich, age 95, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 21, 2022, with family by her side. Bernice was born on July 20, 1927 in the Town of Farmington, the daughter of Earl and Erna (Roll) Schacht. Bernice was united in marriage to Robert Bindrich on April 17, 1948, where they happily lived for 66 years on a farm in Boltonville.
Bernice attended beauty school and worked as a beautician. She ended her career working for 25 years at Amity Leather in West Bend. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting and was a member of the Home Makers Club. She was a lifelong active member of the New Horizon UCC Church in Boltonville.
Bernice took pride in her garden and generously shared her bountiful crops with family and friends. She was an expert in the kitchen and the cookie jar was always full for the grandchildren. She was a huge Brewers fan and enjoyed the many family trips to the ballpark.
Bernice was loved and will be dearly missed by her children, Charles (Mari) of Kewaskum, Doug (Dorie) of DeForest, Rex (Pam) of Kewaskum, Sherri (Rick) Halfmann of Kewaskum, Jay (Sherry) of Plover, Amy (Randy) Krueger of Mayville; 17 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her siblings Lloyd (Rudy) Schacht, and Shirley (the late Armand) Becker; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; siblings Vernon (Marion) Schacht and Lyle (Marlene) Schacht; in-laws James (Laverne) Bindrich and Glen (Helen) Bindrich.
A memorial service for Bernice will be held on Monday, August 8, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at New Horizon UCC Boltonville, 9663 Highway 144, Kewaskum. The visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until time of service at the church. Interment will take place at Boltonville Union Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Ivy Manor.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Boltonville Union Cemetery Association.
Phillip Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-338-2040 or visit phillipfuneralhome.com.