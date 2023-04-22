WEST BEND
Bernie (“Possum”) Stern
Oct. 27, 1940 — March 20, 2023
Bernie (“Possum”) Stern, 82, a lifelong resident of West Bend, died March 20, quietly at Cedar Community on Big Cedar Lake. This was fitting as he had lived half his life on Big Cedar Lake, caring for his parents who lived there in his younger years.
He was born October 27, 1940, in West Bend to Rudolph and Margaret (nee McDonald) Stern. Bernie is survived by two brothers, Warren Stern of West Bend and William (Norma) Stern of Ocala, FL; daughter-in-law Laurence Foussadier Stern of Ingolstadt, Germany; nieces and nephews Sarah (Steve Kisting) Stern of West Bend, Scott (Christine) Stern of Happy Valley, OR, and Timothy (Lori) Stern of West Bend; and greatniece Madeline Stern. He was preceded by his parents, son Andrew, and a sister-in-law, Barbara (nee Fuge) Stern.
Bernie graduated from West Bend High School in 1958 and ultimately finished his degree at the University of Michigan where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Forestry. He then served in the United States Army from 1964 – 1967, when he was honorably discharged holding the rank of sergeant. He worked as an industrial engineer for The West Bend Company for 18 years and finished his career at Bradley Corporation. In his retirement years, he could be seen driving around town delivering flowers for his friends Pat and Deb Bohn of Bit’s N Pieces Floral.
If you lived in or around West Bend, you recognized Bernie. He played softball, tennis and in various dart ball leagues. Bernie knew nearly everyone in West Bend. He was famous for coming in the back door at his brother Warren’s house with “hot news” and beer in hand that he grabbed from the garage refrigerator. Bernie attended every family outing and holiday, a good story to add to the conversation.
In his spare time Bernie could be found enjoying his beloved German beer and brandy, fishing on the pier or around town at different social events. On most summer weekends Bernie religiously could be found mingling with his crew of friends on Corner 14 at Road America enjoying Sunday Champagne toasts.
Time spent with his son Andy was always cherished. The two would spend a few weeks in the summers together going to various races, spending time fishing, conversations over good German beer or in a bier garden in Germany. They would take turns traveling, some years Bernie would travel to Germany to visit, and others Andy would come to spend time in West Bend. Bernie’s face would always light up when talking about Andy and his family.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Willows at Cedar Lake, Cedar Community, Cedar Community Hospice Care Team, Aurora Medical, Dr. Muhammed Mian, Ronael Schneeberger, nurse practitioner for their kindness and support.
The family will greet relatives and friends during a period of visitation at the Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend Saturday, April 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to The Possum Fund of the West Bend Community Foundation, address: 101 W. Pleasant Street, Suite 210, Milwaukee, WI 53212.
