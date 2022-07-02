GREENSBORO, N.C.
Betsy Jane Winquist
Nov. 3, 1928 — May 21, 2022
Betsy Jane (nee Curtis) Winquist, 93, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at home in Greensboro, North Carolina, where she lived the last two years. She was born in Georgia on November 3, 1928, to the late Egbert Townsend and Barbara (nee Muller) Curtis. Betsy grew up in Old Greenwich, Connecticut, attended Lasell Junior College and graduated with a teaching degree from Wheelock College.
She was united in marriage with Doug Winquist Jr. on June 26, 1954, at First Congregational Church in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.
She began her teaching career in Connecticut, also teaching in West Virginia, Virginia and Wisconsin. Some of her most rewarding work was teaching in underserved communities. She especially enjoyed her work as director of Lay Ministries and volunteer coordinator at Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church. Betsy served her communities as an active volunteer and leader her whole life. She was an active member of her church, taking on many roles during her 46-year membership, including an active role in the Wisconsin Conference of United Methodist Women. She was a Cub Scouts leader, Girl Scouts leader and active in the American Association of University Women, including chair of their book sale fundraiser for many years. She was also a regular, active volunteer at Welcome HOME where she served on the board, at Pineview Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, Lac Lawrann Conservancy, and Riveredge Nature Center.
She made caring for her family a priority and she was a big fan of her seven grandchildren, attending their events whenever possible. She was an avid nature lover, especially of birds and wildflowers, and throughout her life had pets she adored.
She is survived by her four children, Doug (Katie) Winquist of Fredonia, Martha Emrey of Greensboro, NC, Karen (Jon) Williamson of Sparta, and Stuart (Irene) Winquist of East Hampton, CT; her sister Nancy Grellier of Sudbury, MA; her sister-in-law Kay Curtis of Trumbull, CT; and her seven grandchildren: Matt (Liz Zakany) Winquist, Amanda (Ramiro) Lua, Marty (Brittanie) Williamson, Wendy (fiancé Steve McCluskey) Williamson, Curtis (Amanda) Williamson, Tristan Winquist and Emilia Winquist.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas; her brother Ed Curtis; brother-in-law Bill Grellier; brother and sister-in-law Bob and Starr Winquist; and son-inlaw David Emrey.
A celebration of life and memorial service in Remembrance of Betsy will be held on Wednesday, July 6, 11:00 a.m. at Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 323 S. Fifth Ave., West Bend, with Pastor Clarissa Martinelli officiating. Visitation will be at the church immediately following the service.
Donations in memory of her life may be made to: n Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, West Bend (faumc.org) n Welcome HOME, Newburg (welcomehouseof.org) n Pine View Wildlife Rehabilitation Center (pineviewwrc.org).
Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family. Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family.