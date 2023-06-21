WEST BEND
Bette Kathleen Hignite
July 14, 1936 - May 29, 2023
Bette Kathleen Hignite (nee Juedes) of West Bend passed away on May 29, 2023, at the age of 86. Bette was born in Milwaukee on July 14, 1936, to Emil F. and Florence J. Juedes. She was the beloved mother of Donald, Thomas (Jacquie), Robert (Scott Gordon), and David (Jane); and was the dear sister to Carroll (Ronald) Plamback, Marilyn (Gene) Olson, and Richard (Paula) Juedes. She adored and loved her grandsons, Nikolas, Sean, Steven, Michael, and Joseph Hignite, and great-grandchildren, Charlie and Emma.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Carroll; her husband, Walter; eldest son, Donald; and youngest grandson, Joseph (Joey).
For over 33 years, Bette was a Door County resident and business owner of Higbee’s of Door County at the Top of the Hill Shops in Fish Creek. Her store was filled to the brim with vintage jewelry, clothing, and other treasures, and she loved visiting with customers and giving them advice of what local attractions and restaurants to frequent!
During her final years as her health was failing, she was blessed with many wonderful caregivers. Thank you to all of them for their compassionate care.
Bette spent many summer days and evenings at Regner Park as a young girl, mother, and later as a grandmother. If you knew Bette, you knew she loved throwing parties and cooking and baking for everyone!
A celebration of life open house event will be held for family and friends at the air-conditioned Regner Park Beach House, 800 N. Main St., West Bend on Friday, July 21, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with a brief memorial service at 5:30 p.m. Casual, comfortable attire is recommended.
The Phillip Funeral Home is assisting the family. For more information, visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com or call 262-338-2050.