Betty ‘Betz’ Ann Steilen
April 24, 1942 - Aug. 4, 2023
Betty “Betz” Ann Steilen (nee Pipping), age 81, passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023, surrounded by loving family at Froedtert of West Bend Hospital. She was born on April 24, 1942 in Fond du Lac, to Reinhold and Alice (nee Basler) Pipping.
Betty enjoyed watching the Packers, Brewers, Bucks, Badgers and pro golf. She also enjoyed attending her grandchildren's sporting and music events. Betty played softball locally. She was an avid bowler and had participated in many leagues throughout West Bend as well as state and national tournaments.
Betty worked as an RN for over 50 years. She worked at the old St. Joseph's Community Hospital in West Bend then as a nurse manager with Milwaukee Medical/Aurora Medical.
Betty was a 46-year breast cancer survivor and proudly supported numerous community events to aid in patient support and clinical research. She was the honorary survivor recognized at the Making Strides Walk in Milwaukee in October 2021.
Betty is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, John; her children and their spouses: Jeff (Shawna) Steilen of Gainesville, GA., and Pam (Jamie) Hornung of West Bend; her grandchildren: Trestan Steilen, Alex, Zach and Megan Hornung. Siblings and their spouses: Norm (Linda) Pipping of St. Germain, Marge Sullivan of Hudson, OH, and Ron (Bobbi) Pipping of Wauwatosa. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Reinhold and Alice Pipping.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 19, from 11:00 a.m. 1:15 p.m. at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095) with memorial service at 1:30 p.m. Entombment will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Washington County Memorial Park.
Celebration of life to follow entombment at Nuckleheadz Bar & Grill, 3680 County Highway NN, West Bend.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the American Cancer Society https://donate.cancer.org, or P.O. Box 22718 Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com or call 262-338-2050.