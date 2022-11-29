HARTFORD
Betty Gruen
Sept. 24, 1925 – Nov. 22, 2022
There will be one empty chair at the Gruen holiday table this year. Having suffered the aftereffects of Covid and pneumonia, Betty passed away peacefully at Froedtert Hospital Menomonee Falls on November 22, 2022, surrounded by family.
On September 24, 1925, Elizabeth “Betty” Jane was born in Hartford, Wisconsin to Virgil Francis Neu and Agnes Anna Youngbauer Neu. As a young child, she walked several miles each day with her siblings to St. Boniface School in Goldendale. Quite often, Betty helped the Nuns to prepare the Hosts for Mass.
On June 16, 1946, Betty married Allen Henry Gruen in the parsonage of St. Boniface Church in Goldendale. Thereafter, they settled on the family dairy farm in Richfield. She always helped with the milking, feeding, field work; and Betty also raised chickens for butchering, and for “egg money”. Gardening was also important to her because she raised vegetables which she preserved to feed her family. She loved to make currant jelly and raspberry jam for her grandchildren from the fruit bushes in her garden.
Betty was an excellent cook and baker. Her homemade “Schnecks” and frosted cinnamon rolls were always a Saturday night treat; and she baked the best Christmas cookies ever! Betty also loved to sew, knit, crochet and darn socks. In addition to farm life, for several years Betty worked at The West Bend Company. Her favorite job was at Kohls Department Store in West Bend, where she remained until her late 80’s.
Betty and Allen raised 4 children: Henry (Lynn Barber), Howard (Karen Hebig) daughter Ruth, and son Gerald. Betty is further survived by three grandchildren: Erin Gruen, Michael (Nicole Evans) Gruen, and Mindy (Eric) Fryklund; as well as five great grandchildren: Braden, Brooke, and Parker Gruen, and Jack and Anna Fryklund.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents Virgil and Agnes Neu, her husband Allen Gruen, her 4 brothers: Harold (Mildred Miller), Norman, Donald (Gloria Mathieu), and LeRoy (Clara Fechter).
In addition to her children, Betty is survived by her loving sister Bernadette Neu (Clarence) Hauser, and her sisters-in-law Gloria Neu and Clara Neu; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Saint Gabriel Catholic Church, 1200 Saint Gabriel Way – Hubertus, on Friday, December 9th at 12:00 Noon with Father Timothy C. Bickel officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM, prior to the Mass, followed by lunch in the Church dining room. Burial will take place at the Washington County Memorial Park, 3358 Paradise Drive, West Bend, immediately following the luncheon.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty’s name may be made to: Saint Gabriel Catholic School Fund, The Washington County Humane Society, or to The Richfield Historical Society.
The Phillip Funeral Home is assisting the family.