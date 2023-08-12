HARTFORD/FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA.
Betty J. Phillips
November 14, 1939 - Aug. 9, 2023
In loving memory of our mother, Betty J. Phillips (Sonnenburg), who passed away peacefully at her home in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on August 9, 2023. Formerly of Tomah, Betty was born on November 14, 1939, in Sparta to the late Elmer and Ruth (Ludeking) Sonnenburg. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Tomah where she also attended grade school, as well as a member of the Tomah High School graduating class of 1957. She spent most of her life living in Hartford.
On May 27, 1961, she was united in marriage to Hansford Patterson. She later married Francis Phillips.
Betty was a loving mother of Lisa Patterson, Mark Patterson (Elizabeth Craft), daughter-in Law Candice Patterson, as well as a loving stepmother to Sheri (Marc) Fredrick, the late Sheila Wiedmeyer and the late Steven Phillips. She was also a very loving grandmother to Nicholas Anderson, Cody Patterson, Leah Patterson (Brett Crosser), Jason Patterson and step-grandmother to Amy Arenson, Kelly (Kyle) Opahle, Amber Wiedmeyer, the late Madison Wiedmeyer, Sara Phillips, Steven Phillips Jr., Tanya Phillips, Anthony Phillips, and Alyssa Phillips. She also had 3 great-grandchildren and 6 great-step-grandchildren.
She worked as a bookkeeper her entire life for numerous companies, including her own, and retired in June 2022 from the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home and her duties with the Veterans administration. As an executor of the state of Wisconsin for veterans for 40-plus years, her dedication to her work was completely wholehearted and selfless.
Our mother was a kind, caring and giving person who always put the needs of her family and others before her own. She was a strong woman who faced every challenge in her life with courage and dignity. She spoke her mind and truth and would do anything for anyone and would always make sure that those around her were taken care of whether family or those in her own community. Our mother was a source of inspiration to us all and she will be deeply missed by everyone whose lives she touched.
Growing up, our mother was always there for us, whether we needed help with our homework, a listening ear, or a shoulder to cry on. She was a woman of faith and instilled in us the importance of family, hard work and to always do what is right. Our mother was a true role model who we will always look up to.
Set in her ways, she was classy and sassy with a great sense of humor. As a kid, her mother called her “Miss Hollywood.” Her smiles and laughter were infectious and there wasn’t much of anything that would ever get by her.
Betty is survived by her best friend Francis Phillips; sisters Dorla (Miles) Guthrie of Tomah, Patricia Graham of Tomah, Lonna Gamerdinger of Tomah, Merece Mueller of Milwaukee; sister-in law Brenda Sonnenburg; many cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, Hansford Patterson; brother Robert Sonnenburg; sister Carolyn Abel; an infant brother Mark; an infant sister Grace; brothers-in-law Patrick Graham, Rick Abel, Thomas Mueller; sister-in-law Rosemary Sonnenburg; stepdaughter Sheila Wiedmeyer; stepson Steven Phillips; and step-granddaughter Madison Wiedmeyer.
We would like to give a very special thank-you to Elizabeth Craft and our aunt Patricia Graham for the time you both committed to her care and compassion in taking care of our mom in her last weeks. Because of you, our mom crossed the finish line exactly as she wished.
Mother, you will always be in our hearts and we will never forget you. We love and miss you so much. Rest in peace until we see you again.
The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home in Tomah is serving the family. For more information, visit www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.