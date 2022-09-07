JACKSON
Betty J. Schumacher-Wren
November 10, 1942 - Aug. 29, 2022
Betty J. Schumacher-Wren, nee Pemble, of Jackson, formerly of Milwaukee, died on Monday, August 29, 2022, at Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon at the age of 79 years. She was born November 10, 1942, in Stambaugh, MI, to the late Henry and Helen (nee Archokosky) Pemble.
As a young adult, she moved to Wisconsin, settling in the Milwaukee area. For more than 25 years, she worked in the financial aid department at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Following her retirement in the mid-1990s, she moved to Jackson.
Betty was “mom” to many of her daughter’s friends. She was a good listener and generous with her advice.
Survivors include her daughter, Sharon “Sherry” Schumacher of Jackson; 1 sister, Marion Giddings of West Bend; 2 brothers, James (Ruth) Pemble of Franklin and Jack (Kathy) Pemble of Tipler; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 1 brother, Robert Eskildsen, and 1 brother-in-law, Robert Giddings.
A gathering for family and friends will be held on Saturday, September 17, from 11:30 a.m. until a memorial service at 1 p.m. at the Schmidt Funeral Home, N168W20135 Main St., Jackson. Burial of the cremated remains will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Iron River, MI, at a later date.
