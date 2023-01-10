Betty Jane Balthazor
Betty Jane Balthazor, 99, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Woodlands Senior Park in Fond du Lac. She was born November 25, 1923 in Sheboygan, to the late Buford and Elizabeth (Donaldson) Abbs. As a young child her family moved to Fond du Lac.
Betty graduated from Goodrich Senior High School and continued her clerical education at Moraine Park. She worked seven years as a teller at First Wisconsin Bank in Fond du Lac. In June of 1951 she married Richard Balthazor at St. Joseph’s Church in Fond du Lac. They later divorced. Then she worked for the Fond du Lac School District, first as secretary to the superintendent, then she was an assistant librarian at Goodrich Senior High School and Woodworth and Sabish Junior High Schools. She also worked in the district’s library processing department.
Betty loved life and especially her family. She adored her daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She loved get-togethers with her family, holiday parties, birthdays, and weddings. Some of her favorite pastimes were: flower gardening, pruning shrubs, indoor plants, shopping with her daughter, reading, collecting family photographs, walking, and riding a bike in her earlier years. After retirement she was a cheerful at home caregiver for her mother, until her mother passed away at 99.
Betty lived at Woodlands Senior Park the last nine years of her life. She became close friends with many residents and staff members.
She loved to be in charge of giving birthday cards to residents each month. Her vegetable garden, “Wheel of Fortune,” and bingo were other favorite activities. Betty was always kind, loving, gentle, generous, and helpful to people in need. She persevered through many challenges of life, always keeping a problem solving and positive attitude. Betty was a longtime member of Pilgrim United Church of Christ.
Survivors include her daughter, Deborah Ann (James) Pelky of West Bend. She was blessed with grandchildren Michael (Laura Safarik) Fryda of Omaha, NE, Jason (Natalie) Fryda of Superior, CO, and Elaina (Edward) Howard of Chapel Hill, NC. She also was blessed with great-grandchildren Sullivan, Oliver, and Annabelle Fryda, Everett and Ellis Howard. Also surviving are her niece, Tammy (Gary) Steier of Chilton and their children, Arianna of Whitewater, Jacob of Milwaukee, and Matthew; sister-in-law, Alice Abbs of Elgin, IL; nephews, Don (Kim) Abbs, Mike (Debbie) Abbs, and Steve (Carrie) Abbs and their children all of Illinois. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Buford and Elizabeth (Donaldson) Abbs; her sister, Audrey Zoellner and brother-in-law, Donald Zoellner; and her brother, Donald Abbs.
The visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 13, 2023 at Pilgrim United Church of Christ, 535 Stow St. in Fond du Lac. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Rob Van Ess officiating. Burial in Rienzi Cemetery will follow the service.
Memorials are appreciated to Pilgrim UCC in Betty’s name.
The family would like to thank the staff at Woodlands Senior Park and Agnesian/SSM Hospice for their kind and loving care.
Services are in the care of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 North Park Avenue, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. Additional information and guest book can be found at ueckerwitt.com.