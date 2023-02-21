HUSTISFORD
Betty Jean Lily Will
February 23, 1937 - Feb. 17, 2023
Betty Jean Lily Will, age 85, of Hustisford found eternal peace on Friday, February 17, 2023, in the comfort of her home surrounded by the love of her family.
Betty was born February 23, 1937, to parents Clara (nee Thom) and Herbert Hackbarth in Hartford. On September 20, 1958, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Carl A. Will, and they were married for 62 loving years until his passing in November of 2020. Carl attributed their marriage to “that little lady right there,” referring to Betty and their life they had built together. They shared a deep, gentle love.
Betty lived a simple, ordinary life, full of extraordinary moments. She was known for her compassion, caring for others before herself, and most of all, her gentle and loving soul. Over the years she traveled to many parts of the U.S. with her husband, Carl, and later enjoyed numerous trips with other family and friends, including memorable trips with her two sisters.
Betty was a lovely matriarch for her family. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were the pride and joy of her life - she proudly attended any events for them that she was able to. Betty was the perfect homemaker - she was an excellent cook, (famously known for her scalloped potatoes, cookies and many others), loved to iron, and was a great sewer to anything needing fixing. She was a proud Green Bay Packers stock owner and attended her first Packers game this last fall. Betty was very proud of her family and lived a long, full and complete life.
Above all, she was a humble and kind person. She was “Grandma Betty” to everyone. Her legacy will live on in her family and everyone she knew.
Betty is survived by beloved children, Gary (Sue) Will, Renee (Lance) Donegon, daughter-in-law Linda Will; grandchildren, Hunter and Sam Will, Shane (Amanda) Donegon, Cass Donegon (Brandon Jochem), McKenna Donegon, BJ (Aaron) Bailey, Melissa Will, Kyle Will, Leah (Cody) Pesch, and Kayla (Shane) Strassman; great-grandchildren Zim Donegon, Audrina and Aurora Donegon, Wyatt and Everlee Pesch, Emmie Strassman and Cora Bailey; dear sister Margaret Fredrick; brother-in-law, Elvin Will Jr., and sisters-in-law, Janice Mintzlaff and Loretta Hackbarth. She is further survived by other loved relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by cherished husband, Carl; her parents, Herbert and Clara Hackbarth; her son, Kevin Will; in-laws, Alvin and Helen Will; sister, Virginia Fredrick; brothers, Wilmer, Melvin, Harold, Virgil, Ronnie, Floyd and Lloyd Hackbarth; sisters-in-law, Helen and Delores Hackbarth, Louise Will; and brother-in-law Gene Mintzlaff.
A celebration of life for Betty will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Shimon Funeral Home (824 Union Street, Hartford) with Father Justin Lopina officiating. Family will greet friends and relatives at the funeral home for visitation prior to the service, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:55 a.m., with the service following at 12:00.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Allay Hospice, and nurses Patty and Lynn for their wonderful and compassionate care for Betty.
Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information visit shimonfuneralhome.com.