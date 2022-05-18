FREDONIA
Betty Lou Meyer
October 22, 1951 - May 8, 2022
Betty Lou Meyer, 70, of Fredonia, formerly of Plymouth, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Elk Mountain, Wyoming while vacationing with her husband, Wayne.
Betty was born on October 22, 1951 in Fond du Lac, a daughter to the late Norman and Mildred (Pfeifer) Buell, Sr. Her family resided in Dotyville and she graduated from Campbellsport High School. On June 23, 1973 she was united in marriage to Wayne Meyer and they were longtime residents of Plymouth prior to relocating to Fredonia.
Betty enjoyed life, camping, fishing, wine tasting, eagle watching, jigsaw puzzles and was an avid reader. A favorite event was decorating their camper at whatever campground they were at during Halloween. She greatly enjoyed her dog Shilo.
Betty is survived by her husband, Wayne; a daughter, Wanda Meyer of Plymouth; a son, Bradley (Susan) Meyer of Milwaukee; three grandchildren, Sabrina (Aaron) Koenig of North Fond du Lac, Preston Meyer and Addison Meyer, both of Milwaukee; her sister, Carol Cross of Fond du Lac; her brothers, Norman Buell, Jr. of Fond du Lac, Dan Buell of Gillette, Tom Buell of Eden, Ray (Kris) Buell of Brule and Bill Buell of Eden; her brothers-in-law, Steve Buehner of Eden and Richard Merten of Fond du Lac; and a sister-in-law, Jeannie Buell of Plymouth. Nieces, nephews and many other family and friends further survive. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; two infant sisters, Joan and Judy; an infant brother, Vernon; her sisters, Alice Buehner and Jane Merten; and brothers, Jim and Frank Buell.
A memorial service for Betty will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Service in Plymouth with the Rev. James Hoppert officiating. Family and friends may visit with the family at the funeral home, 123 South St., Plymouth, on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 3 p.m.
Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Service in Plymouth is serving the family. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the family at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com.