Beverly June Vogel
Beverly June Vogel went to her heavenly home on Saturday, January 7, 2023, after a brief stay in the hospital. She joined her husband, Arnold Vogel, in heaven to celebrate their 71st wedding anniversary together this week.
Beverly is survived by her loving family: Pamela (Michael) Glynn, Renee (Alan) Antonicci and Perry (Diane) Vogel; her grandchildren, Stacey (Brian) Gullickson, Aaron Hentz (fiancée, Linae Marquardt), Mario (Courtney) Antonicci, Mindi Antonicci (James Smith) and Mason Vogel (special friend, Sydney Ryan); her great-grandchildren, Joshua (Kymber) Gullickson, Jacob (Alyssa) Gullickson, Zoey Hentz, Kylie Harycki, Beckett Antonicci, Kendrick Antonicci-Smith and Oliver Antonicci; her great-great-grandchild, Gabriel Gullickson. She is also survived by her step-grandchildren Sheila (Frederic) Glynn-Criqui and Jonathan Glynn; and step-great-grandchildren, Sebastien Criqui and Ella Criqui. Beverly is also survived by her very special nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her beloved husband, Arnold Vogel; and her parents, Albert and Edna Henschel; her brothers Alan and Harold Henschel.
Beverly and Arnold were married on January 12, 1952, at St. Peter Evangelical Reformed Church in Kiel. From there they ventured to Milwaukee to start their lives and family. Later they moved to the West Bend Area. From there they started a business, to which she added her talents in the social aspect. Earlier in her life she was a Sunday school teacher in her church when they lived in Milwaukee, and at Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church in West Bend. She was involved with the Homebound Visitation Program, and an Affiliate member of the St. Joseph’s Hospital, where she enjoyed visiting and helping patients. She was a wonderful caring caregiver for her husband for over 15 years when he was unable to do things on his own. She gave her all to raising her family and watching them grow and have their own families, always keeping track of all their birthdays, anniversaries, and special occasions.
Her greatest joy during these past few years has been creating joy and love to all her friends and acquaintances at The Ridge. She made sure that there were always flowers in the entry way, the visiting area at the hallway and, for the Ecumenical services there as well. She has maintained her friendship throughout all these years with families, friends, and others that she has met throughout her days wherever she went. She would send flowers, cards many letters for those that needed a lift.
Beverly and Arnold enjoyed their years at their second home at Ft. Myers Beach, FL, and had many friends and fond memories there. They treasured their travels to England, Germany, visiting many states in the U.S., and their cruises to Hawaii, Canada, The Mississippi and to the Caribbean.
Beverly is a member of Fifth Avenue United Methodist church and has always been close to the Lord. She taught those she knew to find the “God Winks” in life. No matter where she went, she made friends. She cherished her family with all her and will be remembered and missed by all of them. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She has taught her family the true meaning of faith, hope, love and honor and kindness.
Visitation will be at Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 323 S. 5th Avenue, West Bend, on Saturday, January 14, 2023, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 12:30 p.m.
In special appreciation and remembrance to our mother, we would like to ask you to pass her love of everyone on by buying a flower(s) and pass it along to someone that needs a special “God Wink,” OR if you’re in line somewhere pay if forward and make someone’s day. Otherwise, memorials may be given to Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church or The Ridge Foundation.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.