HARTFORD
Billie Kay Coursume
Oct. 2, 1943 — July 27, 2022
Billie Kay Coursume, nee Tanger, of Hartford passed away on July 27, 2022. She was 78.
Billie was born on October 2, 1943, to Harold and Gertrude Tanger in Kenosha. She grew up in Doylestown and attended Columbus High for two years, then graduated from Muskego High School in 1961. She worked varying jobs over the years, most notably at the Spartan-Atlantic’s department store sandwich shop, and at Micro-Design doing factory work. When Micro-Design moved operations to California, she went back to school and obtained an Associate Degree, with honors, in Accounting from Moraine Park Technical College.
In 1968, she met George Coursume, and they wed in 1968, going on to have two children, Stacyann Marie Coursume and Georgianna Kay Coursume. Most people do not know this, but Billie asked George to marry her after only six weeks of dating. It was a long and happy marriage of 25 years until George’s death in 1993. They were the best of friends and Billie always considered George her Greatest Love.
When Billie had her daughters, Stacy and Georgie, she decided to dedicate her time and energy to being a fantastic and wonderful mother by staying at home through their early years. She excelled at propping up her children and supporting them through the many passions and difficulties of their lives. Her family was her most joyful accomplishment. Whether that was supporting George and Georgianna through cancer, or helping Stacy and her granddaughter, Katie, by being a guiding force of strength, she made it her mission to improve the lives of others.
Billie was very open-minded and put a high value on education and embracing life’s lessons. Her perseverance through life was an inspiration to all that knew her. She was also an enthusiastic animal lover, giving any stray cat a home when she could. She loved games, bowling, and crocheting gifts for everyone in her life. Her giving nature knew no bounds. We will miss her feistiness and sarcastic wit, her generosity, and caring heart greatly.
Billie was predeceased by her husband, George Coursume of Hartford; mother, Gertrude Tanger; father, Harold Tanger of Doylestown; and brother, Dewane Delos Tanger of Fox Lake. She is survived by her daughters, Georgianna Kay Coursume of WI and Stacyann Marie Coursume of MO, and granddaughter Katherine Marie Pawelko-Coursume of MO.
A celebration of Billie’s life will be held on her birthday, Sunday, October 2, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Woodlawn Union Park, 1200 Wacker Drive, Hartford, WI 53027. Inurnment in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hartford.
The family kindly requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider donating to Whisker Farm, Inc. at W224S7250 Guthrie Drive, Big Bend, WI 53103, and/or to their favorite charity in honor of Billie Coursume or her cat Sookie’s name. Flowers are also appreciated if desired, to be present for Billie’s Celebration of Life at Woodlawn Park, October 2, 2022, by 1:45 p.m.
Condolences or contributions to the attention of Georgianna Coursume & Family, in care of the Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union St., Hartford, WI 53027, are appreciated.
