WEST BEND/PLYMOUTH
Billie L. ‘Bobcat Billie’ Carpenter
Dec. 19, 1946 - Sept. 1, 2022
Billie Lee Carpenter passed away peacefully on September 1, 2022, at the age of 75, at Plymouth Health Services in Plymouth.
Billie is survived by his sister-in-law, GeorgiAnna Carpenter; his nephew, Tyler Carpenter (Carole); his niece, Monica Gorgas; and two great-nephews, Alex and Owen. He was preceded in death by his parents, Aurla and James Carpenter; his stepfather, Eugene Kuhaupt; and his brother, Gary Carpenter.
He was born in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, on December 19, 1946. Billie was a fan of all Wisconsin sports teams, but he was most passionate about his Green Bay Packers. He also loved music, and could not get enough of his favorite holiday, Halloween.
“Bobcat Billie” spent 31 years at The Threshold in West Bend. When he wasn’t working in production at The Threshold, Billie could be found socializing with everyone he met, participating in Threshold activities, and entertaining and laughing with friends over his endless humor.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers and condolences, please consider a donation to The Threshold (https://www.thresholdinc.org/) in his memory.
“Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.” - Ps 23 v.6