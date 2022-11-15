NEW FANE
Blanche H. Dreher
Blanche H. Dreher (nee Stowers), 86, of New Fane passed away peacefully on Friday, November 11, 2022.
She was born on March 1, 1936, to the late Charles and Viola (nee Woppert) Stowers in Butler. Blanche graduated from West Bend High School. On Sept 8, 1956, she was united in marriage to Earl J. Dreher Jr. at St. Lucas Lutheran Church, Kewaskum. Together they raised their three children. She was a member of St. Lucas Lutheran Church and was a part of the Ladies Aide, Alter Guild, and volunteer at the library. Blanche loved puzzles and watching MeTV. She enjoyed cooking and baking. Blanche especially enjoyed spending time with her family and all of her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Those Blanche leaves behind to cherish her memory include her three children, Rick (Susan) Dreher, Brian (Teresa) Dreher, and Gregory “Greg” (Shawn) Dreher; 10 granddaughters, Alison (Eric) Holtger, Lisa (Kyle Adams) Dreher, Sara (Tim) Peck, Nicole (Curtis) Koth, Crystal (Ryan) Fochs, Bridget (Tate) Schill, Alyssa Dreher, Ashley (Alex) Neuworth, April (Garett) Innes, and Angela Dreher; 24 great-grandchildren, William, Adelyn, Henry, Jax, Isla, Micah, Everett, Chloe, Samuel, Hailee, Jacob, Leah, Veda, Ian, Mason, Finley, Hannah, Silas, Esmae, Andrew, Aidan, Logan, Layla, and Charles; three brothers-in-law, John Dreher, David (Nancy) Dreher, and William Dreher; three sisters-in-law, Gwendolyn Dreher, Charleen Barutha, and Carol Stowers; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Earl J. Dreher Jr.; a sister, Charlotte (Leroy) Kahlscheuer; and two brothers, Phillip Stowers and Gordon Stowers.
A funeral service in remembrance of Blanche will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. at St. Lucas Lutheran Church, 1417 Parkview Dr., Kewaskum. Burial to follow at Lutheran Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until 12:15 p.m.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home of West Bend has been entrusted with Blanche’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.