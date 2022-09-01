HARTFORD
Blanche R. Rodriquez
Nov. 20, 1936 - Aug. 29, 2022
Blanche R. Rodriquez (nee Reyes), age 85 of Hartford passed away in her home on Monday, August 29, 2022 within the care, love and comfort of her beloved children.
Blanche was born November 20, 1936, in San Antonio, Texas to Mamie Reyes (nee Resendez) and Ernesto Reyes. She moved to Wisconsin with her mother and sister when she was 10 and graduated from Hartford High School with the Class of 1955. She married and had her four children.
In 1974 she moved to Louisville, Kentucky. She retired from WHAS-TV/WAMZ Radio where she was the receptionist for 23 years. She absolutely loved her job and was sad when she retired. She made many, many friends there, met many celebrities who she has pictures with, including the president, vice president and major network anchors. She was a “legend” at WHAS, and no one got past her at the front desk. She was a major part of the Crusade for Children and we’re told that the collection table is still called Blanche’s Table.
Mom was a singer and also did many voice overs for commercials, both in English and Spanish. She also enjoyed traveling with her best friend, Betty, who also passed away this month. Blanche will be so very missed by all of us.
Blanche is survived by her loving children, Cheryl (Ron) Fritche, Richard (Kerry) Juarez, Rafael (Sonya) Juarez and Gina (John) Juarez-Hamm; cherished grandchildren, Vikki, Kyle, Eric, Karly, Samantha, Ricky, Lauren, Rachel, Robert, Joshua, Brandi and Christi; and treasured great-grandchildren, Alex, Emma, Isaiah, Mia, Ava, Makenzie, Aria, Camden, Maddox, Azaylia, Stevie, Lauren, Rachel, Rob Jr., Andrew and Kadence. She is further survived by many loved nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Alice Nanez; and brother, James Genero.
To honor Blanche’s wishes, a private memorial will be held for immediate family.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.